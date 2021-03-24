Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD oversold conditions and Boris' efforts may trigger rebound

GBP/USD Outlook: 100-DMA, around 1.3600 mark is the next relevant bearish target
The GBP/USD pair added to the previous day's heavy losses and remained depressed through the Asian session on Wednesday. The downward momentum dragged the pair to fresh six-week lows and was sponsored by a combination of factors. The prospects for a relatively faster US economic recovery from the pandemic continued underpinning the US dollar, which got an additional boost from the prevalent risk-off mood. A rare coordinated move by the US, Canada, UK and EU to impose sanctions on Chinese officials over human rights violations abuses in Xinjiang took its toll on the global risk sentiment. The flight to safety picked up pace after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers that tax hikes will be needed to pay for infrastructure projects and other public investments. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Oversold conditions and Boris' efforts may trigger rebound
If I don't vaccines, nobody does – that seems to be the EU's approach to doses of the solution to the covid crisis, and that may hurt Britain. Brussels is drafting rules that may not only limit exports of inoculations but also raw materials, potentially disrupting the manufacturing of both AstraZeneca's vaccines and Pfizer's.
Ahead of an EU Summit on Thursday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is trying to soothe tensions and find a compromise that would allow Britain to continue its successful campaign. Concerns about a halt to jabbing are weighing on sterling and a solution could help it recover. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: Weaker than expected UK inflation increases pressure on sterling
Cable fell further on Wednesday, extending previous day’s 0.8% drop and hit the lowest (1.3674) since Feb 5. Unexpected fall of UK inflation in February (0.4% vs 0.8% f/c) contributed to negative tone from growing risk aversion.
Fresh weakness penetrated rising daily cloud (spanned between 1.3771 and 1.3543) and pressure pivotal Fibo support at 1.3641 (38.2% of 1.2675/1.4238) break of which would generate strong bearish signal for extension of corrective phase from 1.4238 (2021 peak, posted on Feb 24) through 100DMA (1.3604) and daily cloud base (1.3543). Read more...
