Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD outperforms on easing restriction hopes

Cable accelerated higher in European trading on Monday, signaling an extension of recovery leg from 1.3670 double-bottom (Mar 24/25). Sterling maintains positive tone on rising expectations for stronger growth as economy reopens, in contrast with worsened situation in the EU, as surging number of new infections and lockdowns across the continent keep the single currency under pressure.

The pair continues to rise within ascending thick daily cloud and hit two-week high, focusing pivotal barrier at 1.3887 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.4238/1.3670 / 30 DMA). Firm break here is needed to generate bullish signal for extension towards key obstacles at 1.3968 (daily cloud top) and 1.4000 (psychological). Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound outperforms on easing restriction hopes

With most of Asia and Europe off amid the Easter Holiday, markets are in slow motion, at least until America comes to play, returning from a long holiday. The British Pound is among the best performers against the greenback, with the GBP/USD pair reaching 1.3868, a fresh two-week high, as the absence of a fresh catalyst backs the UK currency. The UK keeps expanding its vaccination program and moving forward into reopening the economy, taking advantage of many other economies where coronavirus immunization remains sluggish amid delays in vaccines’ distribution. Read more...

GBP/USD climbs to two-week tops, further beyond mid-1.3800s

The GBP/USD pair rallied over 50 pips during the early European session and climbed to two-week tops, around the 1.3865-70 region in the last hour.

As investors looked past Friday's blockbuster US NFP report, the prevalent risk-on mood capped the upside for the safe-haven US dollar and provided a modest lift to the GBP/USD pair. The British pound was further supported by the highly successful vaccination distribution program and the gradual reopening of the UK economy. Read more...

Overview
Today last price 1.3868
Today Daily Change 0.0037
Today Daily Change % 0.27
Today daily open 1.3831
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3844
Daily SMA50 1.3846
Daily SMA100 1.366
Daily SMA200 1.33
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3853
Previous Daily Low 1.3813
Previous Weekly High 1.3853
Previous Weekly Low 1.3706
Previous Monthly High 1.4017
Previous Monthly Low 1.3671
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3828
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3837
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3812
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3793
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3772
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3852
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3872
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3891

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

