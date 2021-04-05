Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD outperforms on easing restriction hopes

GBP/USD outlook: Sterling remains supported by growth hopes, easing measures
Cable accelerated higher in European trading on Monday, signaling an extension of recovery leg from 1.3670 double-bottom (Mar 24/25). Sterling maintains positive tone on rising expectations for stronger growth as economy reopens, in contrast with worsened situation in the EU, as surging number of new infections and lockdowns across the continent keep the single currency under pressure.
The pair continues to rise within ascending thick daily cloud and hit two-week high, focusing pivotal barrier at 1.3887 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.4238/1.3670 / 30 DMA). Firm break here is needed to generate bullish signal for extension towards key obstacles at 1.3968 (daily cloud top) and 1.4000 (psychological). Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound outperforms on easing restriction hopes
With most of Asia and Europe off amid the Easter Holiday, markets are in slow motion, at least until America comes to play, returning from a long holiday. The British Pound is among the best performers against the greenback, with the GBP/USD pair reaching 1.3868, a fresh two-week high, as the absence of a fresh catalyst backs the UK currency. The UK keeps expanding its vaccination program and moving forward into reopening the economy, taking advantage of many other economies where coronavirus immunization remains sluggish amid delays in vaccines’ distribution. Read more...
GBP/USD climbs to two-week tops, further beyond mid-1.3800s
The GBP/USD pair rallied over 50 pips during the early European session and climbed to two-week tops, around the 1.3865-70 region in the last hour.
As investors looked past Friday's blockbuster US NFP report, the prevalent risk-on mood capped the upside for the safe-haven US dollar and provided a modest lift to the GBP/USD pair. The British pound was further supported by the highly successful vaccination distribution program and the gradual reopening of the UK economy. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3868
|Today Daily Change
|0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|1.3831
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3844
|Daily SMA50
|1.3846
|Daily SMA100
|1.366
|Daily SMA200
|1.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3853
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3813
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3853
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3706
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3671
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3828
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3837
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3812
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3793
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3772
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3852
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3872
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3891
