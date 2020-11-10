Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD outperforming on Tuesday among G10 currencies

Currency volatility cools – Cable at 45-day high
The main currencies have settled in comparatively narrow ranges after yesterday’s outsized rally in dollar bloc and other commodity-correlating currencies against the Yen. The Dollar has also settled after rising by over 2% versus the Yen and, to a much more moderate extent, against the Euro and other European currencies, which collectively found themselves in the underperforming lane due to the relatively tight Covid restrictions across the region.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.3200 after hitting fresh two-month highs
The GBP/USD pair printed a fresh two month high and then pullback back. The pound climbed to 1.3277, the strongest level since September 4 and as of writing, it trades at 1.3220, up 60 pips for the day, off highs.
The key driver in cable on Tuesday has been the pound. The sterling outperformed boosted after GBP/USD broke above 1.3200. Technical played an important role. Regarding fundamentals, expectations about an agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom are rising as negotiations continue in London; and jobs data from the UK on Tuesday came in above expectations.
