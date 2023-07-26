Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD oscillates around the 1.2900 mark ahead of FOMC

Share:

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling needs dovish Fed surprise to extend rebound

GBP/USD snapped a 7-day losing streak on Tuesday and continued to stretch higher early Wednesday. The pair clings to small daily gains above 1.2900 in the European session but the trading action remains subdued ahead of the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy announcements.

On Tuesday, Pound Sterling benefited from risk flows as Wall Street's main indexes turned north following a mixed opening. In the European session, the UK's FTSE 100 Index is down 0.3% and US stock index futures trade modestly lower, reflecting a cautious market stance that could limit GBP/USD's upside. Read more...

GBP/USD oscillates around the 1.2900 mark ahead of FOMC

The GBP/USD pair oscillates around the 1.2875–1.2905 region in a narrow trading band heading into the European trading hours. The major pair struggles to gain as traders prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) meeting scheduled later in the day. GBP/USD currently trades at 1.2901, down 0.01% for the day.

The data released earlier this week showed that economic activity in the United Kingdom was weaker than estimated. The Manufacturing PMI for July fell to 45.0 from 46.5 observed in June, worse than expected at 46.1. This figure registered the 12th straight contraction in the manufacturing sector. Meanwhile, the preliminary Services PMI declined to 51.5 from 53.0 prior and 53.7 expected. Read more...

Pound Sterling adds more gains as BoE prepares for 14th consecutive rate hike

The Pound Sterling (GBP) printed a fresh four-day high on Wednesday as market participants shrug off risk associated with weak economic prospects. The GBP/USD pair recovers sharply as strength in Pound Sterling is uncovered ahead of the interest rate decision by the Bank of England (BoE), which will be announced on August 3.

No doubt, higher interest rates by the United Kingdom’s central bank have already dampened economic growth. The BoE cannot avoid raising rates further as inflation is almost four times the required rate of 2%. An interest rate hike at the August policy meeting would be the 14th straight raise to build pressure on stubborn inflation. Read more...