Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD only a gasp of air before losing 1.36?

GBP/USD Outlook: 1.3700 likely to cap the corrective bounce, UK/US PMI eyed

The GBP/USD pair prolonged its recent downward trajectory and dropped to one-month lows on Friday, albeit managed to find some support near the 1.3600 mark. The British pound was weighed down by weaker than expected UK monthly Retail Sales, which fell 2.5% in July as against expectations for a modest 0.4% growth. Moreover, sales excluding fuel also fell short of estimates and declined by 2.4% MoM, while readings for June were revised lower. This comes on the back of worries that job losses in the UK will rise after the furlough scheme ends in September and softer UK consumer inflation figures released on Wednesday. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Only a gasp of air before losing 1.36? Why bears may take back control

Fresh energy on Monday morning? Pound bulls may find the dollar's decline cheerful, but it may be insufficient to lift GBP/USD back its pre-crash highs. The current move could turn into a mere "dead-cat bounce."

The greenback is giving back ground as investors reassess the chances that the Federal Reserve announces it is tapering down its bond-buying scheme next month. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan – who had previously urged withdrawing stimulus– said that the spread of the Delta covid variant may lead him to change his views. When a hawk turns dovish, markets take note. Read more...

GBP/USD recovers further from one-month lows amid notable USD supply

The GBP/USD pair built on its steady recovery move through the first half of the European session and climbed to fresh daily tops, around the 1.3670-75 region in the last hour.

Having defended the 1.3600 mark on Friday, the GBP/USD pair witnessed some short-covering move on the first day of a new trading week and stalled its recent downfall to one-month tops. The US dollar extended the previous session's retracement slide from the highest level since November 2020, which, in turn, provided a goodish lift to the major. Read more...