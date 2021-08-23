Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD only a gasp of air before losing 1.36?

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD Outlook: 1.3700 likely to cap the corrective bounce, UK/US PMI eyed

The GBP/USD pair prolonged its recent downward trajectory and dropped to one-month lows on Friday, albeit managed to find some support near the 1.3600 mark. The British pound was weighed down by weaker than expected UK monthly Retail Sales, which fell 2.5% in July as against expectations for a modest 0.4% growth. Moreover, sales excluding fuel also fell short of estimates and declined by 2.4% MoM, while readings for June were revised lower. This comes on the back of worries that job losses in the UK will rise after the furlough scheme ends in September and softer UK consumer inflation figures released on Wednesday. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD Forecast: Only a gasp of air before losing 1.36? Why bears may take back control

Fresh energy on Monday morning? Pound bulls may find the dollar's decline cheerful, but it may be insufficient to lift GBP/USD back its pre-crash highs. The current move could turn into a mere "dead-cat bounce." 

The greenback is giving back ground as investors reassess the chances that the Federal Reserve announces it is tapering down its bond-buying scheme next month. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan – who had previously urged withdrawing stimulus– said that the spread of the Delta covid variant may lead him to change his views. When a hawk turns dovish, markets take note. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD recovers further from one-month lows amid notable USD supply

The GBP/USD pair built on its steady recovery move through the first half of the European session and climbed to fresh daily tops, around the 1.3670-75 region in the last hour.

Having defended the 1.3600 mark on Friday, the GBP/USD pair witnessed some short-covering move on the first day of a new trading week and stalled its recent downfall to one-month tops. The US dollar extended the previous session's retracement slide from the highest level since November 2020, which, in turn, provided a goodish lift to the major. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3669
Today Daily Change 0.0047
Today Daily Change % 0.35
Today daily open 1.3622
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3839
Daily SMA50 1.3846
Daily SMA100 1.3924
Daily SMA200 1.3792
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3648
Previous Daily Low 1.3602
Previous Weekly High 1.3879
Previous Weekly Low 1.3602
Previous Monthly High 1.3984
Previous Monthly Low 1.3572
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.362
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3631
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.36
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3578
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3554
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3646
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.367
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3693

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades above 1.17 on upbeat mood, after mixed PMIs

EUR/USD trades above 1.17 on upbeat mood, after mixed PMIs

EUR/USD is trading above 1.17, gaining ground as markets cheer prospects that the Federal Reserve refrains from tapering its bond-buying scheme. Eurozone PMIs were mixed. Covid headlines and US figures are awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades around 1.3650 after downbeat UK data

GBP/USD trades around 1.3650 after downbeat UK data

GBP/USD has bounced off its lows, buoyed by an improving market mood. Investors expect the Fed to refrain from withdrawing support. Elevated UK covid cases are somewhat weighing on sterling. Markit's preliminary UK Services PMI badly disappointed with 55 points. 

GBP/USD News

Bitcoin price hits $50,000 for the first time in 100 days

Bitcoin price hits $50,000 for the first time in 100 days

Bitcoin price is grappling with a pivotal psychological level for the first time since May 14. A continuation of this bullish momentum could be the key to pushing BTC to a crucial resistance level and even retest the all-time high.

Read more

XAU/USD holds steady above $1,785 level, lacks follow-through

XAU/USD holds steady above $1,785 level, lacks follow-through

Gold price holds firmer towards $1800 as the US dollar weakens. Risk-on mood downs the safe-haven USD, Fed’s Jackson Hole goes virtual. Gold to stay in consolidation ahead of Jackson Hole.

Gold News

All eyes on Jackson Hole

All eyes on Jackson Hole

Although risk assets rallied at the end of last week, weaker than expected US July retail sales data and China's July data slate including industrial production and retail sales, helped to intensify growth concerns. Many indicators are showing that we are past peak growth.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures