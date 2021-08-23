Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD only a gasp of air before losing 1.36?

GBP/USD Outlook: 1.3700 likely to cap the corrective bounce, UK/US PMI eyed
The GBP/USD pair prolonged its recent downward trajectory and dropped to one-month lows on Friday, albeit managed to find some support near the 1.3600 mark. The British pound was weighed down by weaker than expected UK monthly Retail Sales, which fell 2.5% in July as against expectations for a modest 0.4% growth. Moreover, sales excluding fuel also fell short of estimates and declined by 2.4% MoM, while readings for June were revised lower. This comes on the back of worries that job losses in the UK will rise after the furlough scheme ends in September and softer UK consumer inflation figures released on Wednesday. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Only a gasp of air before losing 1.36? Why bears may take back control
Fresh energy on Monday morning? Pound bulls may find the dollar's decline cheerful, but it may be insufficient to lift GBP/USD back its pre-crash highs. The current move could turn into a mere "dead-cat bounce."
The greenback is giving back ground as investors reassess the chances that the Federal Reserve announces it is tapering down its bond-buying scheme next month. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan – who had previously urged withdrawing stimulus– said that the spread of the Delta covid variant may lead him to change his views. When a hawk turns dovish, markets take note. Read more...
GBP/USD recovers further from one-month lows amid notable USD supply
The GBP/USD pair built on its steady recovery move through the first half of the European session and climbed to fresh daily tops, around the 1.3670-75 region in the last hour.
Having defended the 1.3600 mark on Friday, the GBP/USD pair witnessed some short-covering move on the first day of a new trading week and stalled its recent downfall to one-month tops. The US dollar extended the previous session's retracement slide from the highest level since November 2020, which, in turn, provided a goodish lift to the major. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3669
|Today Daily Change
|0.0047
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35
|Today daily open
|1.3622
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3839
|Daily SMA50
|1.3846
|Daily SMA100
|1.3924
|Daily SMA200
|1.3792
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3648
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3602
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3879
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3602
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3984
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.362
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3631
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3578
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3554
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3646
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.367
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3693
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
