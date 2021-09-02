Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD once again tests 1.3800

GBP/USD Forecast: Ascending triangle signals upward move, why it could be a fakeout

Is everything written in the charts? If so, GBP/USD is on the verge of a significant upside – technical analysis textbooks say that an ascending triangle is a bullish pattern. However, a cross-analysis with other currencies shows that sterling is lagging behind its peers in taking advantage of the dollar's decline.

Cable bottomed out in mid-August at 1.36 and is now battling 1.38. Along its way up, it had several dips forming an uptrend support line. The other side of the triangle is the 1.3785 level, which separated ranges early last month, before the crash. While that line has been breached in recent days, these upward moves look like a false breakout – a "fakeout." Read more...

GBP/USD analysis: Once again tests 1.3800

The rate surged and passed resistance levels on Wednesday, as the US ADP payrolls caused a decline of the USD. The surge of the GBP/USD was stopped by the 1.3800 level. A follow up decline eventually found support in the 55-hour simple moving average near 1.3765.

In the case that the 55-hour simple moving average pushes the rate up, the GBP/USD would most likely once again test the 1.3800 level. If a potential fourth test of the 1.3800 level manages to break its resistance, the pair could reach for the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.3826. Read more...

GBP/USD outlook: Bulls continue to struggle at key 1.3800 resistance zone

Cable remains constructive in early European trading on Thursday and holding within thick daily cloud, but long upper shadows on candles of past two days warn of headwinds bulls face.

Also, repeated rejection above 50% retracement of 1.3983/1.3601 (1.3792) downleg signal of formation of bull-trap, that additionally weighs on bulls. Read more...