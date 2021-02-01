Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD once again started retreating from the 1.3755-60 congestion zone

GBP/USD analysis: To re-test upper pattern line

GBP/USD

The GBP/USD exchange rate continues to follow the rising wedge pattern.

It is likely that the currency pair could gain support from the 55-, 100– and 200-hour SMAs, as well the weekly PP in the 1.3700 area and re-test the upper pattern line in the short term.

Note that it is unlikely that a breakout south could occur due to the resistance level—the weekly R1 located at 1.3779. The exchange rate could trade between the predetermined support and resistance in the nearest future.

GBP/USD flirts with session lows, around 1.3680-75 region

The GBP/USD pair extended its steady intraday retracement slide and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the 1.3675 region during the early North American session.

The pair struggled to capitalize on its early positive move and once again started retreating from the 1.3755-60 congestion zone, or multi-year tops. The pullback has now dragged the GBP/USD pair into the negative territory for the second consecutive session and was sponsored by a broad-based US dollar strength.

