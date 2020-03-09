Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD on the front foot towards 1.3115/20 resistance confluence

GBP/USD Price Analysis: On the front foot towards 1.3115/20 resistance confluence
Despite slipping back from the intra-day high of 1.3105, GBP/USD stays positive while taking rounds to 1.3095 during the Asian session on Monday.
Not only its ability to cross a downward sloping trend line since December 12, 2019, but a sustained run-up beyond 50 and 100-day SMAs also portrays the underlying strength in momentum.
That said, GBP/USD prices are now rising towards a confluence of 50% Fibonacci retracement of its declines from December 2019 to February 2020 as well as a falling trend line from December 31, 2019, around 1.3115/20.
GBP/USD Forecast: Strongly bullish, set to test again mid-February highs
GBP/USD rose on Friday for the fourth day in a row, climbing above 1.3000, thanks to a weak US dollar. The greenback dropped further against G10 currencies even despite better-than-expected US data. The employment report showed payrolls rose by 273K in February surpassing expectations of 175K and the unemployment rate dropped back to 3.5% (the 50-year low). Milder weather likely boosted numbers, but still, economic data remains irrelevant as investors focus on the impact of the coronavirus.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
USD/JPY crashes to multi-year low near 101.50, risk-off tightens grip
USD/JPY saw an aggressive selling wave in the last minutes, as the risk-off sentiment intensified, with the bears quickly eroded over 150-pips. At the press time, the pair has quickly bounced back above the 102 handle but the further upside remains elusive amid a 5% drop in S&P 500 futures,
AUD/USD sees a collapse to 0.6320, then jumps back to 0.6500
Having confirmed a bearish chart formation, AUD/USD collapsed to a fresh 11-year low of 0.6320 in a sharp sell-off seen across the fx board amid coronavirus-led broad risk-aversion. The spot quickly reversed the crash to now trade around 0.6500.
Gold remains positive above $1,700 as coronavirus propels risk aversion
With the risk aversion on its full stream, Gold prices refresh multi-month top to $1,703.40, currently at $1,699, amid the Asian session. While the rising fears of coronavirus outbreak in the US and Europe are taking a toll on the market’s risk-tone, increasing odds of the Fed’s rate cut also favor the yellow metal.
WTI tanks to four-year low as Saudi Arabia launches price war
WTI oil is falling fast on fears of an all-out Saudi-Russia oil price war. Saudi Arabia slashed its export oil prices over the weekend. The Kingdom wants to boost the oil output rather than cut it.
