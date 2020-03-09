Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD on the front foot towards 1.3115/20 resistance confluence

GBP/USD Price Analysis: On the front foot towards 1.3115/20 resistance confluence

Despite slipping back from the intra-day high of 1.3105, GBP/USD stays positive while taking rounds to 1.3095 during the Asian session on Monday.

Not only its ability to cross a downward sloping trend line since December 12, 2019, but a sustained run-up beyond 50 and 100-day SMAs also portrays the underlying strength in momentum.

That said, GBP/USD prices are now rising towards a confluence of 50% Fibonacci retracement of its declines from December 2019 to February 2020 as well as a falling trend line from December 31, 2019, around 1.3115/20.

GBP/USD Forecast: Strongly bullish, set to test again mid-February highs

GBP/USD rose on Friday for the fourth day in a row, climbing above 1.3000, thanks to a weak US dollar. The greenback dropped further against G10 currencies even despite better-than-expected US data. The employment report showed payrolls rose by 273K in February surpassing expectations of 175K and the unemployment rate dropped back to 3.5% (the 50-year low). Milder weather likely boosted numbers, but still, economic data remains irrelevant as investors focus on the impact of the coronavirus.

