Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD on the bids around 1.2400 inside short-term rising channel

GBP/USD Price Analysis: On the bids around 1.2400 inside short-term rising channel

GBP/USD gains 0.45% on a day while taking the bids near 1.2400 amid Monday’s Asian session. The Cable seems to cheer the sustained break of 200-bar SMA amid bullish MACD. Though, the resistance line of an ascending trend channel since May 17, near 1.2415 now, could question the bulls.

If buyers keep the reins beyond 1.2415, 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s fall from April 14 to May 17, around 1.2430, could raise upside barriers for the quote. Meanwhile, a downside break below 200-bar SMA level of 1.2340 could push the GBP/USD prices back to the said channel’s support line of 1.2240.

GBP/USD Forecast: Post-Brexit relationship taking centre stage

The GBP/USD pair hit 1.2393 on Friday, a two week high, retreating sharply from the level ahead of Trump’s speech to later recover on relief and settle at 1.2345. The UK didn’t release macroeconomic data by the end of the week, with the focus still on Brexit talks and coronavirus developments. Starting this Monday, the UK will start easing restrictions despite two of the government’s scientific advisers believe its too soon as infections continue to surge. John Edmunds and Jeremy Farrar of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies warned that the kingdom could see between 40 and 80 ongoing deaths a day even without a second wave.

