Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD on the back foot below 50/100-day SMAs

GBP/USD Price Analysis: On the back foot below 50/100-day SMAs

While extending its fall below 50-day and 100-day SMA, GBP/USD marks 0.08% losses to 1.2900 during the Asian session on Wednesday.

The pair currently aims to revisit 50% Fibonacci retracement of its October-December 2019 upside, around 1.2855, ahead of visiting a confluence of 200-day SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 1.2710/2700. Though, low registered during November 2019 close to 1.2770 can offer intermediate stop during the south-run.

GBP/USD Forecast: Reverses and points to further losses

The pound weakened during Tuesday’s American session and lost ground versus the US dollar and the euro. A stronger US dollar against G10 currencies played a role in the GBP/USD slide back to 1.2900. Brexit talks are taking place “exactly as planned” according to the UK government despite the recent turmoil in financial markets and the coronavirus outbreak. More discussions are scheduled for later in March; by that time the Bank of England might have lowered its key interest rates. On Wednesday, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak will present his first budget that would include considerations about coronavirus.