Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD on the back foot below 100-day SMA

GBP/USD Price Analysis: On the back foot below 100-day SMA

GBP/USD bears catch a breath near 1.2885, +0.02%, during Friday’s Asian session. The pair dropped to the lowest since November 27, 2019, the previous day. However, it failed to close below 50% Fibonacci retracement of October-December 2019 upside despite extending declines below 100-day SMA.

Hence, sellers will wait for entry below 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2855 while taking aims at November 2019 monthly low near 1.2770. It should, however, be noted that a confluence of 200-day SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement could challenge the bears around 1.2700/2695 afterward.

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound plummets despite upbeat UK data

The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.2848, its lowest since November 2019, despite another batch of upbeat UK data. Retail Sales in the country were up by 0.9% MoM in January, beating expectations of 0.7%. When compared to a year earlier, sales were up by 0.8% while ex-fuel, yearly sales increased by 1.6%. Also, the CBI Industrial Trends Survey on Orders improved to -18 in February from -22 in the previous month. However, demand for the greenback led the way south.

