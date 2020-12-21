Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD on slippery ground below 1.34 amid downbeat fundamentals

The Chart of the Week: No gift from Santa this year for GBP/USD bulls

GBP/USD's heavy technical outlook from a near term perspective dominates for the last week before Xmas. A top-down analysis offers a comprehensive insight into both the near-term and medium-term trajectory for the pair.

In a follow up to the last week's day trading set-up, GBP/USD Price Analysis: 1:2 risk to reward trade setup in the making, where the day trading target was achieved, the pair has continued to decline.

Read more ....

GBP/USD Price Analysis: On a slippery ground below 1.3400 amid downbeat fundamentals

GBP/USD stays offered around the intraday low of 1.3363m, down 0.86% on a day, during early Monday. In doing so, the Cable extends Friday’s losses amid fears of a no Brexit deal in 2020 and the new covid variant outbreak.

Read: Brexit extension anticipation back on the cards

The resulted moves have recently broken 200-HMA, which in turn directs GBP/USD sellers toward 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of December 11-17 upside, near 1.3320.

Read more ....