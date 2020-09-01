Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD on course for the 2019 high at 1.3514 – Credit Suisse

GBP/USD off multi-month highs after UK Final Manufacturing PMI misses estimates with 55.2 in August

The UK manufacturing sector activity expanded less-than-expected in the month of August, the final report from IHS Markit confirmed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) was revised lower to 55.2 in August versus 55.3 expected and 55.3 first readout.

GBP/USD on course for the 2019 high at 1.3514 – Credit Suisse

GBP/USD has resumed its uptrend, trades up 0.7% on the day to 1.3460, and is on course to test long-term resistance, starting at 1.3514 and stretching up to 1.3640, the Credit Suisse analyst team reports.

More – GBP/USD approaches 13-year resistance line at 1.3522 – Commerzbank

Key quotes: "Immediate resistance is seen at 1.3447, with much tougher resistance and our core objective seen starting at the 2019 high at 1.3514 and stretching up to 1.3620/40 – the 38.2% retracement of the entire 2014/2020 bear market and trend resistance from September 2018. We expect this to then prove a major barrier and we look for this to cap, at least at first, and for a fresh consolidation phase to emerge."

GBP/USD: Overbought conditions to cause a temporary drop

GBP/USD has been extending its gains amid an upbeat market mood. Meanwhile, Tuesday's 4-hour chart is pointing to overbought conditions, which may cause a temporary pause, FXStreet's analyst Yohay Elam briefs.

Key quotes: "The Relative Strength Index on the 4-hour chart is above 70 – indicating overbought conditions, while momentum remains positive and the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages remain well below the current price. That implies a temporary correction."