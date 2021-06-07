Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD offers a neutral stance in the near-term

GBP/USD retreats below 1.4200 amid chatters over Biden’s Brexit role, Yellen

GBP/USD fails to extend Friday’s recovery moves during a quiet Monday morning in Asia. The cable pair seems to react to the price-negative headlines from the US and concerning the Brexit while taking rounds to 1.4160 by the press time.

Among the key headlines are concerns, backed by The Times, suggesting US President Joe Biden’s meddling into the European Union (EU) and the UK’s tussles over the Northern Ireland (NI) protocol.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.4142
Today Daily Change -0.0019
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 1.4161
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4144
Daily SMA50 1.3965
Daily SMA100 1.3899
Daily SMA200 1.3552
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.42
Previous Daily Low 1.4083
Previous Weekly High 1.4249
Previous Weekly Low 1.4083
Previous Monthly High 1.4234
Previous Monthly Low 1.3801
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4155
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4128
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4096
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.4031
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3978
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4213
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4265
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.433

 

GBP/USD Forecast: Buyers paused, but the downside seems limited

The GBP/USD pair settled at 1.4160, little changed on a weekly basis. The pair advanced on Friday amid the broad dollar’s weakness but settled far below the weekly high at 1.4250, also the highest since April 2018. The pound’s strength comes from the UK’s progress in its battle against the pandemic, but concerns about a new strain spreading in the kingdom put a halt to the rally. 

