Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD Off two-week high, below 1.2400

GBP/USD: Off two-week high, below 1.2400, amid coronavirus crisis

With the dire warnings on the UK’s economic growth crossing wires amid expectations of a longer lockdown, GBP/USD drops to 1.2375, down 0.60%, ahead of the London open on Monday. The surge in the virus figures and inclusion of the PM Boris Johnson recently weighed on the pair.

The Guardian relies on the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) report while conveying that the UK’s economic output can plunge by an unprecedented 15% in the second quarter of the year. The news also cites an increase in the death toll to 1,228 and 19,522 as positive cases including the national leader.

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.2396 Today Daily Change -0.0058 Today Daily Change % -0.47 Today daily open 1.2454 Trends Daily SMA20 1.2351 Daily SMA50 1.2737 Daily SMA100 1.2886 Daily SMA200 1.267 Levels Previous Daily High 1.2486 Previous Daily Low 1.2133 Previous Weekly High 1.2486 Previous Weekly Low 1.1447 Previous Monthly High 1.3204 Previous Monthly Low 1.2726 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2351 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2268 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2229 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2005 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1876 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2582 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.271 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2935

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Above 21-day SMA amid bullish MACD

While extending its run-up beyond 21-day SMA, GBP/USD takes the bids to 1.2460 amid Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote confronts 50% Fibonacci retracement of its declines from December 12, 2019, amid bullish MACD.

Although a clear break of 1.2470 mark comprising 50% Fibonacci retracement becomes necessary for the buyers to justify their strength, major attention is given to the 200-day SMA level of 1.2670 during the further upside.

