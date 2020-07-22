Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD Off surged to the highest since June 10

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Graveyard doji at six-week top keeps sellers hopeful above 1.2700

GBP/USD recovers to 1.2733 amid the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The pair surged to the highest since June 10 on Tuesday but flashed a bearish candlestick formation on the recent top before receding to 1.2715.

Considering the Graveyard Doji on the four-hour chart, coupled with failures to refresh the June month’s top, the Cable is likely to witness further pullback. In doing so, the 1.2685-70 region comprising highs marked between June 16 and July 09 will be the key for the sellers.

GBP/USD Forecast: Dollar’s sell-off should see the pair reaching the 1.2815 price zone

The GBP/USD pair surged with the flow, reaching a six-week high of 1.2764 and finishing the day nearby, as investors sold-off the greenback. News coming from the UK hovered around the tense relationship of the country with China. Foreign Secretary Raab announced the UK would suspend the extradition treaty with Hong Kong, as a consequence of the national security law recently imposed. The news came after the UK decided last week to strip the Chinese firm Huawei of any role in the UK's 5G network from 2027 onwards amid security concerns.

