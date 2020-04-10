Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD Off short-term key resistance, seesaws around 1.2450

While stepping back from a fortnight-old resistance, GBP/USD trades near 1.2450, currently around 1.2460, amid the early part of generally less liquid Good Friday. Considering the pair’s latest pullback moves, odds of its drop to the immediate support line, around 1.2425 are much brighter. Though, 1.2400 round-figure and 200-bar SMA near 1.2355 will limit the pair’s further declines.

Alternatively, an upside clearance of March 27 high surrounding 1.2485 could propel buyers to target 50-day and 200-day SMAs on the daily chart, respectively at 1.2560 and 1.2660.

GBP/USD Forecast: Nearing a critical Fibonacci resistance at 1.2515

The GBP/USD pair has kept advancing to trade as high as 1.2480 this Thursday. The advance can be attributed to investors rushing away from the greenback in search of high-yielding assets, and news indicating that UK PM Boris Johnson is responding to treatment and remains clinically stable, according to the latest official report. Later in the afternoon, it was reported that he has left intensive care.  
  
Overview
Today last price 1.2462
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.246
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2123
Daily SMA50 1.2612
Daily SMA100 1.2839
Daily SMA200 1.2657
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2483
Previous Daily Low 1.2361
Previous Weekly High 1.2476
Previous Weekly Low 1.2205
Previous Monthly High 1.3201
Previous Monthly Low 1.1412
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2436
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2407
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2386
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2313
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2264
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2509
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2557
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2631

 

 

