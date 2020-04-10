Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD Off short-term key resistance, seesaws around 1.2450

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Off short-term key resistance, seesaws around 1.2450

While stepping back from a fortnight-old resistance, GBP/USD trades near 1.2450, currently around 1.2460, amid the early part of generally less liquid Good Friday. Considering the pair’s latest pullback moves, odds of its drop to the immediate support line, around 1.2425 are much brighter. Though, 1.2400 round-figure and 200-bar SMA near 1.2355 will limit the pair’s further declines.

Alternatively, an upside clearance of March 27 high surrounding 1.2485 could propel buyers to target 50-day and 200-day SMAs on the daily chart, respectively at 1.2560 and 1.2660.

GBP/USD Forecast: Nearing a critical Fibonacci resistance at 1.2515

The GBP/USD pair has kept advancing to trade as high as 1.2480 this Thursday. The advance can be attributed to investors rushing away from the greenback in search of high-yielding assets, and news indicating that UK PM Boris Johnson is responding to treatment and remains clinically stable, according to the latest official report. Later in the afternoon, it was reported that he has left intensive care.



