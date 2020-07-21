Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD Off pressuring critical resistance area around 1.2660

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Closing on 200-day SMA hurdle

GBP/USD is trading just 15 pips short of the widely-tracked 200-day simple moving average resistance at 1.2691. The SMA hurdle capped gains twice in April. Meanwhile, the breakout observed in the first half of June trapped bulls on the wrong side of the market. As such, the 200 day SMA is the level to watch out for in the short-term.

GBP/USD Forecast: Pressuring critical resistance area around 1.2660

The GBP/USD pair surged to 1.2665, as speculative interest kept selling the greenback on the back of a continuous increase in US coronavirus cases. The Pound retained its gains after comments from BOE’s Haldane, who said that the UK’s recovery is still looking V-shaped, and the economy has clawed back about half the output it lost in March and April. He also said that policymakers would consider negative rates “if there was a further negative shock to the economy,” but the market opted to look beyond this last.

