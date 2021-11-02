Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD now seen grinding lower to 1.3625

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Risks further falls to 1.3600 after breaching daily support line

GBP/USD is off the lows but remains pressured towards 1.3600, extending its bearish momentum into the third consecutive day this Tuesday.

The UK and France spar over the fishing rights in the post-Brexit transition rules, making it a nightmare for cable buyers.

Meanwhile, the overall dour market mood ahead of the critical monetary policy decisions from the Fed and the BOE keep the downside pressures intact on the spot. Read more...

GBP/USD now seen grinding lower to 1.3625 – UOB

In the opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable could be heading towards the 1.3625 level in the next weeks.

24-hour view: “We expected GBP to weaken further yesterday but we were of the view that ‘the next major support at 1.3625 is unlikely to come into the picture’. We highlighted that ‘there is another support at 1.3650’. Our view was not wrong as GBP dipped to a low of 1.3644. Downward momentum has improved a tad and the bias is still on the downside. That said, a break of the major support at 1.3625 appears unlikely for today. Resistance is at 1.3690 followed by 1.3710.” Read more...

GBP/USD to extend its correction lower towards the 1.3569 mark – Commerzbank

GBP/USD is on the defensive as it trades around 1.3650 after failing at the 1.3851 200-day moving average (DMA). Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, expect the cable to fall towards the 1.3569 mark.

“GBP/USD is easing back from the 200-DMA at 1.3851. The cable has failed here for now and even though the move lower appears to be corrective, the market is on the defensive.” Read more...