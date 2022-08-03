GBP/USD Forecast: 1.2200 may prove to be a tough resistance to crack
GBP/USD has been fluctuating in a tight channel below 1.2200 since the beginning of the day on Wednesday. Investors could refrain from betting on renewed pound strength while waiting for the Bank of England (BOE) to announce its policy decisions on Thursday.
On Tuesday, the intense flight to safety helped the greenback outperform its rivals. The US Dollar Index (DXY) gained nearly 1% on a daily basis and snapped a four-day losing streak. Ahead of the ISM Services PMI data, however, DXY seems to have gone into a consolidation phase above 106.00, limiting GBP/USD's downside for the time being. Read more...
GBP/USD now points to some consolidation – UOB
In the opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann and Quek Ser Leang, GBP/USD seems to have now moved into a 1.2040-1.2255 range fore the time being.
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘the rapid rise appears to be running ahead but there is scope for GBP to move above 1.2300 first before the risk of a pullback would increase’. We did not expect the sharp and rapid drop to 1.2158 (high has been 1.2279). Downward momentum is building and GBP could weaken to 1.2100. For today, the next support at 1.2040 is not expected to come under threat. Resistance is at 1.2195 followed by 1.2225.” Read more...
GBP/USD refreshes daily high, looks to build on momentum beyond 1.2200 amid softer USD
The GBP/USD pair stalls this week's downfall from the highest level since late June and attracts some buying near the 1.2135 area, or a weekly low touched this Wednesday. The pair refreshes its daily high during the early European session, with bulls now looking to build on the momentum beyond the 1.2200 mark.
The US dollar struggles to capitalize on the overnight goodish bounce from a multi-week low and edges lower on Wednesday, which, in turn, offers support to the GBP/USD pair. A modest recovery in the global risk sentiment - as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets - is undermining the safe-haven buck. That said, a combination of factors could limit any deeper USD losses and cap the upside for the major, at least for the time being. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2177
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.2173
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2012
|Daily SMA50
|1.2209
|Daily SMA100
|1.2509
|Daily SMA200
|1.2973
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.228
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2159
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2246
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.196
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2246
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.176
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2205
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2234
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2128
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2084
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2008
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2248
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2324
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2369
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
