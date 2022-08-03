GBP/USD Forecast: 1.2200 may prove to be a tough resistance to crack

GBP/USD has been fluctuating in a tight channel below 1.2200 since the beginning of the day on Wednesday. Investors could refrain from betting on renewed pound strength while waiting for the Bank of England (BOE) to announce its policy decisions on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the intense flight to safety helped the greenback outperform its rivals. The US Dollar Index (DXY) gained nearly 1% on a daily basis and snapped a four-day losing streak. Ahead of the ISM Services PMI data, however, DXY seems to have gone into a consolidation phase above 106.00, limiting GBP/USD's downside for the time being.

In the opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann and Quek Ser Leang, GBP/USD seems to have now moved into a 1.2040-1.2255 range fore the time being.

24-hour view: "We highlighted yesterday that 'the rapid rise appears to be running ahead but there is scope for GBP to move above 1.2300 first before the risk of a pullback would increase'. We did not expect the sharp and rapid drop to 1.2158 (high has been 1.2279). Downward momentum is building and GBP could weaken to 1.2100. For today, the next support at 1.2040 is not expected to come under threat. Resistance is at 1.2195 followed by 1.2225."

GBP/USD refreshes daily high, looks to build on momentum beyond 1.2200 amid softer USD

The GBP/USD pair stalls this week's downfall from the highest level since late June and attracts some buying near the 1.2135 area, or a weekly low touched this Wednesday. The pair refreshes its daily high during the early European session, with bulls now looking to build on the momentum beyond the 1.2200 mark.

The US dollar struggles to capitalize on the overnight goodish bounce from a multi-week low and edges lower on Wednesday, which, in turn, offers support to the GBP/USD pair. A modest recovery in the global risk sentiment - as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets - is undermining the safe-haven buck. That said, a combination of factors could limit any deeper USD losses and cap the upside for the major, at least for the time being.