Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD not out of the woods yet [Video]

The pair struggled to capitalize on the previous day's strong intraday rally of nearly 150 pips from two-month lows and faced rejection near 100-day SMA on Tuesday. Following the previous day's modest pullback, the US dollar was back in demand and remained well supported by the Fed's sudden hawkish turn last week. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair maintained its offered tone heading into the European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 1.3900 mark.

Watch the video for a summary of today’s news releases, a review of the USD Index, and a complete Top-Down Analysis of the GBPUSD. Weekly support at 1.3800 and 1.3669, resistance at 1.4009 and 1.4242. Read more...

