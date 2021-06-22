Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD not out of the woods yet [Video]

GBP/USD weekly double top pattern, long term target 1.3100 [Video]

Watch the video for a summary of today’s news releases, a review of the USD Index, and a complete Top-Down Analysis of the GBPUSD. Weekly support at 1.3800 and 1.3669, resistance at 1.4009 and 1.4242. Read more...

 

GBP/USD Analysis: Not out of the woods yet, Powell’s testimony eyed for fresh impetus

The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on the previous day's solid rebound of nearly 150 pips from two-month lows and faced rejection near 100-day SMA on Tuesday. The momentum dragged the pair back below the 1.3900 mark during the early European session and was sponsored by a combination of factors. The UK government's decision to delay the final stage of easing lockdown measures – amid a surge in COVID-19 cases infected by the so-called Delta variant – dampen prospects for a rapid UK economic recovery from the pandemic. Read more ...

GBP/USD flirts with session lows, around 1.3900 mark

The GBP/USD pair maintained its offered tone heading into the European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 1.3900 mark.

The pair struggled to capitalize on the previous day's strong intraday rally of nearly 150 pips from two-month lows and faced rejection near 100-day SMA on Tuesday. Following the previous day's modest pullback, the US dollar was back in demand and remained well supported by the Fed's sudden hawkish turn last week. Read more...

Overview
Today last price 1.3876
Today Daily Change -0.0058
Today Daily Change % -0.42
Today daily open 1.3934
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4103
Daily SMA50 1.4025
Daily SMA100 1.394
Daily SMA200 1.3603
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3937
Previous Daily Low 1.3787
Previous Weekly High 1.4133
Previous Weekly Low 1.3792
Previous Monthly High 1.4234
Previous Monthly Low 1.3801
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.388
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3844
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3835
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3735
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3684
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3985
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4036
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4135

 

 

