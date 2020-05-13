Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD not as bad as expected UK GDP slows bears [Video]

GBP/USD: The recent failure of Cable around the old $1.2400 mid-point [Video]

Cable failing to feel the benefit of a broadly weaker dollar yesterday is a concern for the outlook for sterling. It hints at an underlying weakness beginning to build. The recent failure of Cable around the old $1.2400 mid-point and subsequent close below $1.2300 is a big warning for the bulls that this range may not be as solid as previously thought. How the market reacts to $1.2245/$1.2265 support built over the past few weeks will now be key. The support band has held this morning, helped by the better than expected UK GDP figures, but this needs to continue.

GBP/USD outlook: Not as bad as expected UK GDP slows bears

Cable edged higher after UK GDP data came not as bad as expected (March -5.8% vs -8% f/c / Q1 -2% vs -2.5% f/c) but remains within daily cloud, which was eventually penetrated on Tuesday after two unsuccessful attempts. Cloud is narrowing and twists on Thursday, but top reverted to resistance (1.2309) and so far caps, maintaining slight bearish bias on close within daily cloud and negative 4-hr studies. Fresh bears need break below 1.2247 (21 Apr low) and daily cloud base (1.2217) to generate further signal and expose key support at 1.2174 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.1409/1.2647).

GBP/USD analysis: Touched 1.2260

Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate declined to the 1.2260 level. During Wednesday morning, the rate was trying to surpass the weekly and monthly S1s at 1.2290.

If the given resistance level holds, it is likely that a reversal south could occur, and some downside potential could prevail in the market. Note that the nearest support level—the Fibo 38.20%, is located at 1.2190.