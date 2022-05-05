Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD nosedives towards 1.2330s post-BoE 25-bps hike

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
GBP/USD nosedives towards 1.2330s post-BoE 25-bps hike, and will the UK hit a recession in 2023?

The British pound plummets on Thursday after the Bank of England (BoE) hiked 25-bps interest rates in a 6-3 split decision. However, the bank’s projections of a probable UK recession in 2023 shifted sentiment negatively, spurring a 280-pip drop from near weekly highs from 1.2630s to below 1.2350. At around 1.2330s, the GBP/USD reflects the scenario post-BoE decision. Read more...

BOE Quick Analysis: The R-word bursts out, and the pound plunge is far from over

A UK recession is coming – the cat is out of the sack, and sterling bulls have turned into mice searching for shelter. There is room for more, as the volatile currency pair digests the decision and the monetary policy divergence with the Fed.  And I would add that It could also drag the euro down. Read more...

Today last price 1.2371
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 1.2361
 
Daily SMA20 1.2806
Daily SMA50 1.3024
Daily SMA100 1.3271
Daily SMA200 1.3445
 
Previous Daily High 1.2636
Previous Daily Low 1.2325
Previous Weekly High 1.2842
Previous Weekly Low 1.2411
Previous Monthly High 1.3167
Previous Monthly Low 1.2411
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2444
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2517
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2245
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2129
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1934
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2556
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2752
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2868

 

Sterling looking to $1.24 resistance?

A somewhat divided Bank of England (BoE) raised its official Bank Rate by a quarter of a percentage point on Thursday, lifting the interest rate to 1 per cent in what many view as another ‘dovish hike’. This witnessed the British pound plummet versus the US dollar, dropping more than 2 per cent. Read more...

