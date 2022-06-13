Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD nosedives to a fresh two-year low around 1.2100s

The British pound is down sharply at the start of the week, as US inflation and weak UK numbers are weighing on the pound. In the European session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2174 down 1.16% on the day. The pound is perilously close to a 2-year low of 1.2155. Read more...

GBP/USD has extended its slide in the early European session on Monday after the disappointing data from the UK caused the British pound to come under renewed selling pressure. Although the near-term technical outlook shows that the pair is oversold, a recovery in the current market environment seems unlikely. The UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Monday that the economy contracted by 0.3% on a monthly basis in April, compared to analysts' estimate for an expansion of 0.2%. Underlying details of the publication revealed that the three main sectors of the economy, services, production and construction, all contributed negatively to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Additionally, the ONS announced that Manufacturing Production declined by 1% in the same period. Read more...

The GBP/USD tanked to fresh two-year lows around 1.21054 but slightly recovered as investors assessed the news that the US Federal Reserve might hike 75 bps on a news piece published by the WSJ. Additionally, the UK’s GDP in a monthly reading contracted, by 0.3%, fueling expectations that the UK is headed into a recession as the Bank of England hikes rates again. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.2129. Read more...

