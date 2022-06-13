Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD nosedives to a fresh two-year low around 1.2100s

GBP/USD nosedives to a fresh two-year low around 1.2100s on expectations of a Fed 75 bps hike
The GBP/USD tanked to fresh two-year lows around 1.21054 but slightly recovered as investors assessed the news that the US Federal Reserve might hike 75 bps on a news piece published by the WSJ. Additionally, the UK’s GDP in a monthly reading contracted, by 0.3%, fueling expectations that the UK is headed into a recession as the Bank of England hikes rates again. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.2129. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2188
|Today Daily Change
|0.0052
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|1.2136
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2506
|Daily SMA50
|1.263
|Daily SMA100
|1.2985
|Daily SMA200
|1.3262
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2322
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2108
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2599
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2301
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2667
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2155
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.219
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.224
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2055
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1974
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.184
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.227
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2404
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2485
GBP/USD Forecast: 1.2200 under threat after dismal UK data
GBP/USD has extended its slide in the early European session on Monday after the disappointing data from the UK caused the British pound to come under renewed selling pressure. Although the near-term technical outlook shows that the pair is oversold, a recovery in the current market environment seems unlikely. The UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Monday that the economy contracted by 0.3% on a monthly basis in April, compared to analysts' estimate for an expansion of 0.2%. Underlying details of the publication revealed that the three main sectors of the economy, services, production and construction, all contributed negatively to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Additionally, the ONS announced that Manufacturing Production declined by 1% in the same period. Read more...
Pound closing in on 2-year low
The British pound is down sharply at the start of the week, as US inflation and weak UK numbers are weighing on the pound. In the European session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2174 down 1.16% on the day. The pound is perilously close to a 2-year low of 1.2155. Read more...
