Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Next on the upside aligns 1.3100 [Video]

GBP/USD: Could we see 1.3300 in the coming days? [Video]
A second positive candlestick clear above 1.3000 is building on the improving outlook on Cable. Where 1.3000 was once a ceiling, this resistance has now turned into a basis of support. The market has also closed above 1.3050, meaning that the old August lows (which have been a basis of overhead supply) are now being overcome. A continued improvement in momentum is coming, with Stochastics above 80, RSI hovering around multi-week highs, whilst MACD lines continue to advance. It points towards using weakness as a chance to buy. A mild early turn lower today could be such an opportunity, with 1.3000 now a basis of support. The market is now edging higher in a mini trend channel, but the more interesting upside target is still the +330 pips from the breakout of a month long range/base pattern. Read More...
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Next on the upside aligns 1.3100
Cable recorded fresh 5-week highs around 1.3080 at the beginning of the week on the back of renewed optimism surrounding the UK-EU Brexit negotiation.
The recent upside, however, is predicted to remain contained ahead of key events later in the week. Looking at the broader picture, it is worth recalling that the sterling faces a combination of a dovish stance from the Bank of England, unabated advance of the pandemic in the UK (that could undermine the economic recovery) and political uncertainty as the handling of the coronavirus crisis by Number 10 faces increasing public disapproval. Read More...
GBP/USD keeps range around 1.3050 even as UK jobless rate ticks higher to 4.5% in August
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Tuesday, the UK’s official jobless rate ticked higher to 4.5% in August vs. the previous 4.3% and 4.3% expected, while the claimant count change showed a smaller-than-expected increase last month.
The number of people claiming jobless benefits rose by 28K in September, against expectations +78.8K and +73.7K seen previously. The claimant count rate came in at 7.6% vs. 7.5% last. Read More...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3049
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1.3063
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2889
|Daily SMA50
|1.3029
|Daily SMA100
|1.2811
|Daily SMA200
|1.2712
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3083
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3005
|Previous Weekly High
|1.305
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2845
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3482
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3053
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3035
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3018
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2973
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2941
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3096
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3128
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3173
