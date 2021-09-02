Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD next move depends on US NFP report

GBP/USD bulls take on the dynamic resistance ahead of critical NFP data

GBP/USD is trading at 1.3830 and is firmly through a critical dynamic resistance on Thursday's price action so far.

The pound, in the absence of UK-specific data releases or Bank of England speakers this week, has been moved by flows in the greenback.

Cable rallied from a low of 1.3767 and reached a high of 1.3837, higher by almost 0.50% at the time of writing, as the US dollar sinks into bearish territory on the forex board.

GBP/USD Forecast: Next move depends on US NFP report

The GBP/USD pair trades near a daily high of 1.3836, once again advancing on the broad dollar's weakness. According to recent data, the pound has little to cheer, as Brexit shortages are pushing up shop prices, although it remains below those in 2020. Nevertheless, the sterling benefited from increased demand for high-yielding assets, still lacking self-strength. In such a scenario, it could lose big on a sudden return to the greenback.

GBP/USD climbs to two-week highs above 1.3830 on renewed USD weakness

After spending the majority of the day in a tight range below 1.3800, the GBP/USD pair turned north during the American trading hours and reached its strongest level since August 16 at 1.3834. As of writing, the pair was up 0.45% on the day at 1.3830.

DXY extends slide on Wall Street rally

The unabated selling pressure surrounding the greenback seems to be fueling the pair's rally in the second half of the day. With Wall Street's main indexes pushing higher after the opening bell, the improving market mood made it difficult for the USD to stay resilient against its rivals. The US Dollar Index was last seen trading at its lowest level in four weeks at 92.26, losing 0.25%.