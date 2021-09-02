Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD next move depends on US NFP report

GBP/USD bulls take on the dynamic resistance ahead of critical NFP data
GBP/USD is trading at 1.3830 and is firmly through a critical dynamic resistance on Thursday's price action so far.
The pound, in the absence of UK-specific data releases or Bank of England speakers this week, has been moved by flows in the greenback.
Cable rallied from a low of 1.3767 and reached a high of 1.3837, higher by almost 0.50% at the time of writing, as the US dollar sinks into bearish territory on the forex board. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Next move depends on US NFP report
The GBP/USD pair trades near a daily high of 1.3836, once again advancing on the broad dollar’s weakness. According to recent data, the pound has little to cheer, as Brexit shortages are pushing up shop prices, although it remains below those in 2020. Nevertheless, the sterling benefited from increased demand for high-yielding assets, still lacking self-strength. In such a scenario, it could lose big on a sudden return to the greenback. Read more...
GBP/USD climbs to two-week highs above 1.3830 on renewed USD weakness
After spending the majority of the day in a tight range below 1.3800, the GBP/USD pair turned north during the American trading hours and reached its strongest level since August 16 at 1.3834. As of writing, the pair was up 0.45% on the day at 1.3830.
DXY extends slide on Wall Street rally
The unabated selling pressure surrounding the greenback seems to be fueling the pair's rally in the second half of the day. With Wall Street's main indexes pushing higher after the opening bell, the improving market mood made it difficult for the USD to stay resilient against its rivals. The US Dollar Index was last seen trading at its lowest level in four weeks at 92.26, losing 0.25%. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3838
|Today Daily Change
|0.0068
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49
|Today daily open
|1.377
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.378
|Daily SMA50
|1.381
|Daily SMA100
|1.3921
|Daily SMA200
|1.381
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3798
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3731
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3781
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3612
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3958
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3602
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3773
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3757
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3735
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3699
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3668
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3802
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3834
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3869
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
