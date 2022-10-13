Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD next move depends on BoE buyback operations, US CPI

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

GBP/USD - 1.1108.. Although cable remained on the back foot n briefly penetrated Tue's 1.0954 low to 1.0925 in Asia, news of BoE may extend bond pur- chase lifted price to 1.1060. Sterling later ratcheted higher to 1.1133 in NY.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, rally to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a 3-year peak of 1.4250 in May 2021 suggests low is in place. Read more ...

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound's next move depends on BoE buyback operations, US CPI

GBP/USD has started to move sideways in a narrow channel near 1.1100 on Thursday after having managed to snap a five-day losing streak on Wednesday. The outcome of the Bank of England's (BoE) daily buyback operations and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the US could ramp up the pair's volatility in the second half of the day.

Reports of senior Conservative members of Parliament pressuring British Prime Minister Liz Truss to rethink the mini budget and make adjustments seem to be helping the British pound stay resilient against its rivals in the second half of the week. Read more ...

GBP/USD Outlook: Upside potential seems limited, focus remains glued to US CPI report

The GBP/USD pair staged a goodish bounce from the 1.0925 area and rallied over 200 pips from a nearly two-week low touched on Wednesday, snapping a five-day losing streak. The momentum was sponsored by a combination of factors, though the bulls struggled to capitalize on the strength or find acceptance above the 1.1100 round-figure mark. The Financial Times reported that the Bank of England has signalled privately to lenders that it was prepared to extend its emergency bond-buying program beyond Friday's deadline if market conditions demanded. This, in turn, boosted the British pound, which, along with a modest US dollar downtick offered support to the major.

Following the recent strong gains recorded over the past week or so, the USD bulls took a brief pause and seemed rather unimpressed by more hawkish cues from the Federal Reserve. The minutes from the last FOMC meeting on September 20-21 showed that officials remain committed to raising interest rates to a restrictive level in the near term to curb inflation. Read more...