Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD next bullish target aligns at 1.3680

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Eases from two-month top ahead of US CPI, bullish potential intact

The GBP/USD pair retreated a bit from over two-month high touched earlier this Wednesday and was last seen trading near the daily low, around the 1.3625-20 region. The downtick lacked any fundamental catalyst and could be attributed to some repositioning trade ahead of the critical US consumer inflation figures.

From a technical perspective, the overnight sustained strength beyond the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.3834-1.3161 downfall and the 1.3600 mark favors bullish traders. The constructive outlook is reinforced by bullish technical indicators on the daily chart, which are still far from being in the overbought zone. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Next bullish target aligns at 1.3680

GBP/USD has capitalized on the selling pressure surrounding the dollar and reached its strongest level since early November at 1.3645. Since then it has gone into a consolidation phase early Wednesday. The pair could target 1.3680 as long as support at 1.3600 holds.

FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell adopted a cautious tone regarding the timing of the balance sheet reduction on Tuesday and caused the greenback to lose interest. Read more...

GBP/USD now looks to a potential test of 1.3700 – UOB

In light of the recent price action, Cable could revisit the 1.3660 level ahead of 1.3700 in the short-term horizon, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group.

24-hour view: “The strong rise to 1.3637 yesterday came as a surprise (we were expecting GBP to trade between 1.3540 and 1.3600). Solid upward momentum suggests GBP could continue to rise towards 1.3660. The next resistance at 1.3700 is likely out of reach for today. Support is at 1.3620 followed by 1.3590.” Read more...

Overview
Today last price 1.3637
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 1.363
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3438
Daily SMA50 1.3397
Daily SMA100 1.3554
Daily SMA200 1.3738
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3633
Previous Daily Low 1.3557
Previous Weekly High 1.3599
Previous Weekly Low 1.3431
Previous Monthly High 1.355
Previous Monthly Low 1.3161
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3604
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3586
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3581
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3531
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3505
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3657
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3683
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3732

 

 

