GBP/USD jumps higher to meet 1.2000 [Video]

EURJPY paused its short-term bullish sequence near a two-week high of 140.78 and below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) on Monday as the broken support trendline from March came to block the way higher.

The technical signals reflect a weak bullish bias at the moment. The RSI has barely risen above its 50 neutral mark, the MACD is trying to deviate above its red signal line in the negative region, while the Stochastics are entering the overbought area above 80. Read more...

GBP/USD forecast: Next bullish target aligns at 1.2060

GBP/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.2000 following a downward correction during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The pair could target 1.2060 next in case sellers manage to defend 1.2000.

Earlier in the day, the data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that the ILO Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 3.8% in three months to May as expected. Claimant Count Change declined by 20K in the same period. Following the upbeat jobs report, the probability of a 50 basis points (bps) Bank of England rate hike on August 4 rose to 86%, according to Reuters' calculations. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls looking to seize control await move beyond 50% Fibo. level

The GBP/USD pair gained traction for the third successive day on Tuesday and shot to a one-and-a-half-week high, around the 1.2040 region during the mid-European session. The momentum assisted spot prices to build on the recent recovery from the vicinity of mid-1.1700s, or the lowest level since March 2020 and was sponsored by broad-based US dollar weakness.

Investors continue scaling back their bet for a 100 bps Fed rate hike move later this month. Apart from this, the risk-on impulse dragged the safe-haven USD to its lowest level since July 6. The GBP bulls, meanwhile, seemed unaffected by the mixed UK jobs report, instead took cues from expectations for a further policy tightening by the Bank of England. Read more...