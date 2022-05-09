GBP/USD Forecast: Pound eyes fresh multi-year lows amid risk aversion

GBP/USD has continued to push lower after having lost more than 200 pips last week. The pair was last seen trading below 1.2300 and the risk-averse market environment is likely to cause it to stay on the back foot for the remainder of the day.

The Bank of England's (BOE) gloomy growth outlook caused the British pound to suffer heavy losses against its major rivals in the second half of the previous week. Later in the day, BOE Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Michael Saunders, who voted for a 50 basis points rate hike last week, will be delivering a speech. The pair could erase a portion of its daily losses in case Saunders delivers extremely hawkish comments but the pair's recovery attempts are unlikely to go beyond technical corrections. Read more...

GBP/USD: Next bearish target is located at 1.2250

GBP/USD has extended its slide following last week's slump. As FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer notes, cable eyes fresh multi-year lows amid risk aversion.

“Although the RSI suggests that GBP/USD is about to turn technically oversold, the pair could continue to push lower without needing to make a technical correction if the risk sentiment remains the primary market driver.”

“On the downside, 1.2250 (static level from June 2020) aligns as the next bearish target. With a drop below that level, additional losses toward 1.22 (psychological level) could be witnessed.” Read more...

GBP/USD recovers a bit after hitting fresh YTD low, keeps the red below 1.2300 mark

The GBP/USD pair managed to rebound a few pips from its lowest level since June 2020 touched during the early European session and was last seen trading just below the 1.2300 mark, still down over 0.40% for the day.

The pair added to last week's heavy losses that followed the Bank of England's dovish rate hike and witnessed some follow-through selling for the third successive day on Monday. It is worth recalling that the UK central bank raised interest rates to their highest level since 2009 but warned that the economy was at the risk of a recession. The gloomy outlook suggested that the current rate hike cycle could be nearing a pause, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that undermined the British pound. Read more...