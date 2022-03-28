GBP/USD Price Analysis: Seems vulnerable near 1.3100 mark, bearish flag breakdown in play

The GBP/USD pair extended last week's retracement slide from the 1.3300 mark, or the 200-period EMA on the 4-hour chart and witnessed some follow-through selling on Monday. This marked the fourth successive day of a negative move and dragged spot prices to over a one-week low, around the 1.3110 region during the mid-European session.

The US dollar continued drawing support from rising bets for a 50 bps Fed rate hike move at the May meeting. Conversely, the sterling was weighed down by dovish remarks from the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, saying that we are starting to see evidence of a growth slowdown. This, in turn, exerted downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair.

GBP/USD Forecast: Next bearish target aligns at 1.3100

GBP/USD has started the new week on the back foot and dropped to a fresh six-day low of 1.3130. Broad-based dollar strength is weighing on the pair as investors await the Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey's speech.

Last week, comments from US Federal Reserve policymakers revived expectations for a 50 basis points rate hike in May. Reflecting this sentiment, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield climbed to its highest level since May 2019 above 2.5% early Monday. According to the CME Group FedWatch Tool, markets are pricing in a nearly-70% probability of a double dose rate hike at the next FOMC meeting.

GBP/USD set to extend its slide toward the 1.31 level

GBP/USD has started to edge lower amid renewed dollar strength. 1.3130 aligns as interim support before the pair could target 1.3100, FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer reports.

"Bank of England's Governor Andrew Bailey will deliver a speech titled 'Macroeconomic and Financial Stability in Changing Times' at 11:00 GMT. In case Bailey hints that they will adopt a cautious stance with regards to future rate hikes, the pound could continue to weaken against its rivals. On the other hand, a hawkish tone could help GBP/USD stage a recovery."