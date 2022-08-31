Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD needs to flip 1.1750 into support to stretch higher

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Downside looks imminent near 20-EMA at 1.1680
The GBP/USD pair has turned sideways after witnessing a steep fall below the crucial support of 1.1700 on Tuesday. The cable is auctioning in a narrow range of 1.1646-1.1670 after a short-lived pullback from Tuesday’s low at 1.1626. The pullback move looks less confident and is likely to turn into a fresh fall after the momentum oscillators will turn overbought.
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound needs to clear 1.1750 to extend rebound
After having touched its weakest level since March 2020 at 1.1647, GBP/USD recovered modestly and closed the day in negative territory slightly above 1.1700. With risk flows starting to dominate the market action early Tuesday, the pair has gathered bullish momentum and advanced toward 1.1750.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below parity despite hot EU inflation data Premium
EUR/USD stays under pressure and trades below parity. Eurostat announced on Wednesday that the annual HICP climbed to 9.1% in August from 8.9% in July, compared to the market expectation of 9%, but the shared currency failed to benefit from the hot inflation report.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.1600 ahead of US ADP Premium
GBP/USD is extending the renewed downside towards 1.1600, as the US dollar rebound gathers strength amid broad risk-aversion. The deepening UK energy crisis and hawkish Fed rate hike bets weigh on the pair. US ADP awaited.
Gold falls to fresh monthly low below $1,720 Premium
After having spent the Asian session fluctuating in a relatively tight channel above $1,720, gold turned south during the European trading hours and fell to its lowest level in a month below $1,715.
Wall Street believes Bitcoin price hit its bottom after key move by US Federal Reserve
Bitcoin price hit a floor after Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. After the asset’s price declined nearly 6% over the past week, Wall Street analysts believe Bitcoin has hit its bottom.
ADP Jobs Preview: Three reasons to expect the data to drive the dollar higher Premium
"Some pain" is what Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has promised the American people, a price needed to pay for bringing down inflation – a high bar to stop raising rates and supporting the dollar.