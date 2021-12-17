Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD needs to clear 1.3370 hurdle to stretch higher

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD
GBP/USD - 1.3325. Although cable inched lower initially to 1.3242 in Asia Thur, price climbed to 1.3302 in European morning on USD's weakness. Des- pite retreating to 1.3259, price jumped to 1.3375 on surprise BOE's rate hike.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month, 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound needs to clear 1.3370 hurdle to stretch higher
GBP/USD has gone into a consolidation phase below 1.3350 on Friday after closing the previous three trading days in the positive territory. The British pound gathered strength on Thursday after the Bank of England (BOE) decided to hike its policy rate by 15 basis points but needs to hold above 1.3370 to convince buyers of a steady advance.
In its policy statement, the BOE warned that inflation could hit 6% in April. Following the BOE's policy announcements, "We're concerned about inflation in the medium term. And we're seeing things now that can threaten that. So that's why we have to act," Governor Andrew Bailey explained. Moreover, the bank is worried about wage inflation feeding into more persistent price pressures in 2022. Read more ...
GBP/USD consolidates in a range above 1.3300 mark, ignores upbeat UK Retail Sales
The GBP/USD pair held steady around the 1.3320 region through the early European session and had a rather muted reaction to the UK macro data.
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to the GBP/USD pair and led to a subdued/range-bound price move on the last trading day of the week. The Bank of England delivered a surprise rate hike on Thursday, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that underpinned the British pound. Apart from this, better-than-expected UK Retail Sales data extended some support to the major amid the prevalent US dollar selling bias. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3287
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|1.3325
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3293
|Daily SMA50
|1.349
|Daily SMA100
|1.3619
|Daily SMA200
|1.3772
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3374
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3241
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3289
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3161
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3698
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3324
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3292
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3253
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.318
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3119
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3386
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3447
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3519
