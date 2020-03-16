Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD nears critical support levels [Video]

GBP/USD: Under pressure after four days of massive selling pressure

Cable remains under pressure after four days of massive selling pressure. The reaction early today has been higher, in the wake of the Fed’s loosening of monetary policy, but for now, the question is whether the recovery can stem the tide of dollar strength. As yet, the recovery is small fry, so it may take a few days to know whether the market’s view on dollar strength are changing. Technically, there has been a slowing of bearish selling pressure on Cable, but nothing yet to suggest a decisive change in tack. No real buy signals yet (aside from a slight tick higher on RSI back above 50 (a very basic positive signal). Read more...

GBP/USD Nears Critical Support Levels

Cable fell to fresh 5-month lows in Monday trading. The pair bounced early in the session, following the Federal Reserve’s emergency decision on Sunday to slash interest rates to near zero. Last week, GBP/USD experienced a devastating series of losing days while global equity markets crashed and investors sought shelter in the greenback, the world’s most liquid currency.

Last Wednesday, the Bank of England (BOE) cut the base rate from 0.75% to 0.25% to address the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. Speculation is rising that the new BOE governor Andrew Bailey will act swiftly to cut interest rates to a record low of 0.01% to protect jobs and growth. Rate cuts typically pressure a currency, due to the fact that that the lower yield makes them less appealing to investors.

On Sunday, the Federal Reserve announced an interest rate cut of 100 basis points to 0.0-0.25% and the launch of a massive $700 billion quantitative easing program. Despite this news, S&P 500 futures hit their limit down minutes after the open of markets in Asia. The dollar, which would normally be weakened by dovish Fed policy, may remain underpinned by its liquidity and its status as the world’s reserve currency. Read more...

GBP/USD New York Price Forecast: Pound under heavy pressure in five-month lows, fast approaching 1.2200 figure

GBP/USD is dropping like a stone in March 2020 as the market is nearing its lowest point since October 2019. Despite the overnight Fed cut, GBP/USD remains extremely weak.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

GBP/USD is under heavy selling pressure in five-month lows trading well bealow its main SMAs. The bears are in control and a break below the 1.2230 support can lead to further losses towards the 1.2160 and 1.2000 figures, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Read more...