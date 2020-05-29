Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD near weekly highs, technical divergences cap

GBP/USD Price Analysis: 50-day EMA regains bulls’ attention above 1.2300

The GBP/USD pair’s pullback from the intraday bottom fades upside momentum around 1.2320/25 amid Friday’s Asian session. Even so, the pair stays mildly positive for the second day in a row.

While looking at the upward sloping trend line from May 18 and the RSI levels, the Cable is again likely to confront the 50-day EMA level of 1.2370. However, it’s further upside needs validation from May 08 high surrounding 1.2470.

GBP/USD Forecast: Near weekly highs, technical divergences cap

The GBP/USD pair benefited from the dollar’s sell-off, recovering the ground lost on Wednesday and returning to above 1.2300 levels. With no data coming from the UK, the focus remains on the BOE and post-Brexit talks. Early in the day, BOE’s Saunders said he had nothing to add to what Governor Bailey said on negative rates. "I would not rule out negative rates, that does not mean I would necessarily rule it in," Saunders added. On the Brexit front, UK's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost said he was hoping that they could make some constructive progress at the next round of talks scheduled for the upcoming week, although he acknowledged there are some severe issues in the way.

