Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD near term recovery prospect is growing [Video]

GBP/USD: near term recovery prospect is growing [Video]

The prospect of a near term recovery on Cable is growing. A second positive candle has seen the market pick up well this week and the resistance of overhead supply between $1.2940/$1.2960 is being tested. The recovery prospects are reflected best on the hourly chart in the wake of the bullish divergence with improving momentum. A decisive move clear of $1.2960 would also constitute a small basing pattern (arguably an inverted head and shoulders) which would imply +90 pips towards $1.3050. Holding above $1.2940 would certainly now help the recovery effort this morning.



GBP/USD retreats from weekly tops, fails ahead of 1.30 mark

The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the early North-American session and refreshed daily tops, around the 1.2990 region in the last hour, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter.

The pair built on this week's recovery move from 2-1/2 month lows and gained some follow-through traction for the third consecutive session on Wednesday. In absence of any negative Brexit-related headlines, the British pound remained well supported by Tuesday's slightly better-than-expected monthly UK GDP print and a modest rebound in the UK industrial/manufacturing production figures.

Brexit-related tensions might cap the upside

On the other hand, the US dollar consolidated its recent strong gains to multi-month tops and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band around mid-98.00s. A strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields failed to inspire the USD bulls, which remained supportive of the pair's intraday positive momentum back closer to the key 1.30 psychological mark.



GBP/USD Moving Closer To HFT Selling Zone!

HFT algorithms' activity on the GBPUSD currency pair this morning reveals that a peak for the day may not be far at this point.

HFT algorithms' activity on the GBPUSD currency pair this morning reveals that a peak for the day may not be far at this point.

The pair is slowly moving higher and closes in on the light HFT selling pressure zone that is today noted at 1.2981 and above. GBPUSD day traders who are bearish on the pair will be looking for a sell signal of some sort to occur once this area is reached - either on some of the indicators or some other trading pattern.