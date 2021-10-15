Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD near-term bullish outlook remains intact

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Extends the advance to retest 50-DMA at 1.3720
GBP/USD is looking to extend the advance 1.3700 amid the risk-on market mood, as traders shrug off the rebound in the US Treasury yields and fresh Brexit concerns.
The UK-French tussle extends over the post-Brexit transition rights, as France’s Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire calls for more investment into localized supply chains, blaming the Kingdom for making the supply chain crisis worse. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Near-term bullish outlook remains intact
The GBP/USD pair failed to make a daily close above 1.3700 on Thursday but buyers are not discouraged as the pair seems to have regathered its bullish momentum on Friday. At the time of press, GBP/USD was trading at its highest level in three weeks above 1.3730.
After the European Union unveiled the proposed changes to the Northern Ireland protocol this week, Maroš Šefčovič, European Commission Vice President, and David Frost, the British minister responsible for implementing the Brexit deal, will meet in Brussels on Friday. Read more...
GBP/USD renews multi-week highs above 1.3750, eyes on US data
After posting small daily gains on Thursday, the GBP/USD pair regathered bullish momentum in the early trading hours of the European session on Friday and reached its strongest level since September 17 at 1.3758. As of writing, the pair was up 0.6% on the day at 1.3755.
The risk-positive market environment ahead of the weekend seems to be helping GBP/USD push higher. Reflecting the upbeat market mood, the UK's FTSE Index is up 0.3% on the day and the US stocks futures are up between 0.3% and 0.45% ahead of Wall Street's opening bell. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3741
|Today Daily Change
|0.0068
|Today Daily Change %
|0.50
|Today daily open
|1.3673
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3617
|Daily SMA50
|1.3721
|Daily SMA100
|1.3824
|Daily SMA200
|1.3845
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3735
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3656
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3659
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3532
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3913
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3705
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3686
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3641
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3609
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3562
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.372
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3767
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3799
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides under 1.16 as US Retail Sales smash estimates
EUR/USD is trading under 1.16 after US Retail Sales smashed estimates with 0.7% in September. Treasury yields are rising. The risk-on mood continues to underpin the pair, as the ECB policymaker Wunsch dismisses inflation concerns.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3750 after US data
GBP/USD has pared some of its gains after US Retail Sales beat estimates, with the core group hitting 0.8% last month. Earlier, investors shrugged off dovish comments from two BOE members.
XAU/USD slumps to $1,770 area on upbeat US data, surging US bond yields
Gold started the last day of the week on the back foot and extended its slide to a fresh daily low of $1,770 in the early trading hours of the American session pressured by the dollar's resilience and surging US Treasury bond yields.
Bitcoin crosses $60,000 as BTC bulls target $78,000 next
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how BTC might post further gains.
Why is Tesla going up?
Tesla's (TSLA) stock price has finally pushed higher in a series of steady and sure moves. We had nearly given up on our bullish call with Tesla stock as it kept struggling around the $800 level.