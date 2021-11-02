Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD: Near-term bearish bias remains intact

The GBP/USD pair's decline reached the support of the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.3628 on Tuesday morning. The pivot point provided enough support for a recovery. In the meantime, a minor channel down pattern appears to have been capturing the rate's recent decline. A potential surge of the pair would most likely face the resistance of the upper trend line of the channel down pattern and the 55-hour simple moving average near 1.3670. Above the 1.3670 level, the 100-hour SMA might provide resistance near 1.3715. Read more...

GBP/USD licks its wounds around 1.3620, the lowest level in three weeks as traders brace for the key Wednesday morning in Asia. Although a clear downside break of 50-DMA and bearish MACD signals back the GBP/USD sellers, nearness to the key support zones and the RSI line’s proximity to the oversold area can put a floor under the prices. That being said, a horizontal area comprising multiple lows marked since August 20, around 1.3600-3610 acts as an immediate challenge for the pair bears before targeting another support region surrounding 1.3575-70, stretched from July. Read more...

GBP/USD has failed to capitalize on the modest bearish pressure surrounding the dollar at the start of the week and has continued to edge lower with investors gearing up for the Bank of England (BoE) and the Federal Reserve policy meetings. Issues surrounding Brexit's Northern Ireland protocol remain unresolved, reducing the British pound's attractiveness to investors . Although French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday that they have decided to postpone the planned sanctions on Britain, this development was largely ignored by market participants. France is looking to give more time to negotiators to come to an agreement on fishing arrangements and it's too early to say if sides will be able to do that. Read more...

