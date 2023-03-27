Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Near-term action remains directionless

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling tests key resistance area
Following a quiet Asian session on Monday, GBP/USD has gained traction and climbed above 1.2250 in the early European morning. Risk flows could help the pair edge higher on Monday and technical buying pressure could strengthen once 1.2270 is confirmed as support.
Following the policy meetings last week, the market positioning shows that there is a 50% and a 70% chance for the Bank of England (BOE) and the US Federal Reserve, respectively, to hold rates steady at the next policy meeting. Futures pricing, at least for the time being, favors Pound Sterling over the US Dollar (USD). Read more...
GBP/USD: Near-term action remains directionless but bullishly aligned above key supports at 1.2200 zone
Cable regained traction after 0.5% drop last Friday, pushing the price into the upper part of prolonged consolidation range, which extends into sixth straight day. Friday’s pullback was again contained by strong supports at 1.2200 zone (broken Fibo 61.8% of 1.2447/1.1802, reinforced by rising 10DMA), keeping overall bullish structure intact.
Several dips below 1.2200 handle, seen last week, failed to register close below, adding to the significance of this support.
However, near-term action is expected to remain in sideways mode while holding within the range boundaries, but with slight bullish bias, as long as holding above 1.2200 zone and daily indicators are in bullish configuration. Read more...
GBP/USD sticks to modest intraday gains around mid-1.2200s, lacks follow-through
The GBP/USD pair builds on Friday's late intraday rebound from sub-1.2200 levels and gains some positive traction on the first day of a new week. The pair maintains its bid tone through the early part of the European session and is currently trading around mid-1.2200s, up nearly 0.15% for the day.
A further recovery in the US Treasury bond yields is seen lending some support to the US Dollar (USD) and turning out to be a key factor acting as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. That said, the Federal Reserve's signal that it might soon pause the rate-hiking cycle in the wake of the recent turmoil in the banking sector should cap any meaningful upside for the US bond yields. Apart from this, a generally positive risk tone - as depicted by a fresh leg up in the US equity futures - keeps a lid on any the safe-haven Greenback and remains supportive of the bid tone surrounding the major. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2255
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|1.2233
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2085
|Daily SMA50
|1.2148
|Daily SMA100
|1.2093
|Daily SMA200
|1.1893
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2292
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2191
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2344
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2167
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2402
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.223
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2253
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2185
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2137
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2083
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2287
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.234
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2388
