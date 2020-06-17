Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD multiple supports question pullback from 200-day SMA

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Multiple supports question pullback from 200-day SMA
GBP/USD bounces off intraday low while taking the bids near 1.2577 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The pair took a U-turn from 200-day SMA on Tuesday but sellers seem to relinquish the controls off-late. It should also be noted that the MACD histogram is still bullish, though mildly, and favor the Cable’s pullback.
In doing so, 1.2600 and 1.2650 might offer immediate resistance to the pair ahead of a 200-day SMA level of 1.2694. Also acting as a strong upside barrier will be the monthly top of 1.2813. Should the bulls manage to cross 1.2813 daily, it’s the run-up to 1.3000 can’t be ruled out.
Meanwhile, 1.2525/20 are comprising 100-day SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March month fall could restrict the pair’s immediate downside.
GBP/USD Forecast: Mixed UK employment data failed to underpin Pound
The GBP/USD pair peaked this Tuesday at 1.2687, holding on to gains after the release of mixed UK employment data, to later fell amid renewed demand for the greenback. According to the Office for National Statistics, the ILO unemployment rate in the kingdom held at 3.9% in the three months to April, beating expectations of 4.5%. On a down note, the number of people claiming jobless benefits rose by 528.9K in May, worse than anticipated, while the April reading was upwardly revised to 1032.7K. The claimant count rate jumped to 7.8% vs. 5.8% previously.
