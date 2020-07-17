Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD mulls its next move, some bearish signs

GBP/USD remains confined in a range, around mid-1.2500s

The GBP/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the first half of the trading action on Friday.

Following some good two-way price moves witnessed over the past couple of trading session, the GBP/USD pair now seems to have stabilised and was seen oscillating in a range near mid-1.2500s. The downside remained cushioned on the back of some renewed US dollar selling bias, though the uptick lacked any strong bullish conviction. Read more...

GBP/USD mulls its next move, some bearish signs

GBP/USD is flat on the day at 1.2555 as Friday's 4-hour chart is painting a mixed picture. Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet, sets support at 1.2535 while resistance is seen at 1.2570.

Key quotes: "Momentum on the 4-hour chart is marginally negative and GBP/USD also slipped below the 50 Simple Moving Average – both bearish signs. On the other hand, the cable is holding above the 100 and 200 SMAs – but only just." Read more...

GBP/USD: Darkening clouds opens room to the downside

Leicester's loosening is the only positive for the GBP/USD pair while the UK's relations with Russia and China and US developments among other things are set to weigh on the cable, Yohay Elam, analyst at FXStreet, informs.

Key quotes: "Lifting Leicester's lockdown – that may be the only piece of positive news supporting the pound. England's midsized Midlands city was excluded from the UK's gradual reopening amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases, but the situation has improved – and easing is on the cards." Read more...