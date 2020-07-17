Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD mulls its next move, some bearish signs

GBP/USD remains confined in a range, around mid-1.2500s
The GBP/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the first half of the trading action on Friday.
Following some good two-way price moves witnessed over the past couple of trading session, the GBP/USD pair now seems to have stabilised and was seen oscillating in a range near mid-1.2500s. The downside remained cushioned on the back of some renewed US dollar selling bias, though the uptick lacked any strong bullish conviction. Read more...
GBP/USD mulls its next move, some bearish signs
GBP/USD is flat on the day at 1.2555 as Friday's 4-hour chart is painting a mixed picture. Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet, sets support at 1.2535 while resistance is seen at 1.2570.
Key quotes: "Momentum on the 4-hour chart is marginally negative and GBP/USD also slipped below the 50 Simple Moving Average – both bearish signs. On the other hand, the cable is holding above the 100 and 200 SMAs – but only just." Read more...
GBP/USD: Darkening clouds opens room to the downside
Leicester's loosening is the only positive for the GBP/USD pair while the UK's relations with Russia and China and US developments among other things are set to weigh on the cable, Yohay Elam, analyst at FXStreet, informs.
Key quotes: "Lifting Leicester's lockdown – that may be the only piece of positive news supporting the pound. England's midsized Midlands city was excluded from the UK's gradual reopening amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases, but the situation has improved – and easing is on the cards." Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2553
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.2554
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2488
|Daily SMA50
|1.2445
|Daily SMA100
|1.2422
|Daily SMA200
|1.2705
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2625
|Previous Daily Low
|1.252
|Previous Weekly High
|1.267
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2463
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2813
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2252
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.256
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2585
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2508
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2461
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2403
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2612
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2671
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2717
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
