Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD mulls its next move, some bearish signs

GBP/USD remains confined in a range, around mid-1.2500s

The GBP/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the first half of the trading action on Friday.

Following some good two-way price moves witnessed over the past couple of trading session, the GBP/USD pair now seems to have stabilised and was seen oscillating in a range near mid-1.2500s. The downside remained cushioned on the back of some renewed US dollar selling bias, though the uptick lacked any strong bullish conviction. Read more...

 

GBP/USD is flat on the day at 1.2555 as Friday's 4-hour chart is painting a mixed picture. Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet, sets support at 1.2535 while resistance is seen at 1.2570.

Key quotes: "Momentum on the 4-hour chart is marginally negative and GBP/USD also slipped below the 50 Simple Moving Average – both bearish signs. On the other hand, the cable is holding above the 100 and 200 SMAs – but only just." Read more...

 

GBP/USD: Darkening clouds opens room to the downside

Leicester's loosening is the only positive for the GBP/USD pair while the UK's relations with Russia and China and US developments among other things are set to weigh on the cable, Yohay Elam, analyst at FXStreet, informs.

Key quotes: "Lifting Leicester's lockdown – that may be the only piece of positive news supporting the pound. England's midsized Midlands city was excluded from the UK's gradual reopening amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases, but the situation has improved – and easing is on the cards." Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2553
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 1.2554
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2488
Daily SMA50 1.2445
Daily SMA100 1.2422
Daily SMA200 1.2705
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2625
Previous Daily Low 1.252
Previous Weekly High 1.267
Previous Weekly Low 1.2463
Previous Monthly High 1.2813
Previous Monthly Low 1.2252
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.256
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2585
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2508
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2461
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2403
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2612
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2671
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2717

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

