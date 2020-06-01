Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD moving higher as expected

GBP/USD Forecast: 1.2500 mark now seems to be the next relevant bullish target

The GBP/USD pair witnessed some intraday selling on Friday and dipped to sub-1.2300 levels in reaction to not so optimistic Brexit-related headlines. De Rynck, an adviser to EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, talked down reports on fisheries from earlier in the week and said that there is no appetite on the EU side to revise the mandate on fisheries. De Rynck further added that it is a tall order to get an agreement on fisheries by the deadline and we must find space for compromise.

However, the continuous offered tone surrounding the US dollar assisted the pair to regain some positive traction. The optimism over re-opening of economies across the world and hopes of a sharp V-shaped recovery for the global economy helped offset concerns about heightened tensions between the United States and China, especially after the latter moved to tighten control over Hong Kong. This, in turn, undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status and extended some support to the major. Read More...

GBP/USD moving higher as expected

As we already know, I was a bit bullish on the GBP crosses, mostly on the GBP/USD. At this point we can see that the first target has been reached. Continuation is possible.

1.2350-64 zone is the first POC. The 2nd POC zone comes within 1.2280-1.2305. If the pair gets to any of the zones we should see further buying. However, a close above 1.2410 in 4h timeframe could mean a continuation of the bullish trend towards 1.2445 and 1.2488 where the target projections are. I don’t see bears unless the pair closes below 1.2280 on 4h timeframe. Read More...

GBP/USD recedes from three-week top above 1.2400, UK Manufacturing PMI eyed

GBP/USD eases from the highest since May 11 to 1.2386, still positive 0.35% on a day, while heading into the London open on Monday. Although fears of hard Brexit, as well as criticism of the Tory government’s COVID-19 performance, keep looming the Cable traders, the greenback weakness seems to please the buyers ahead of the UK’s first revision of Manufacturing PMI for May.

The US dollar seems to bear the burden of the market’s risk-on sentiment after US President Donald Trump stepped back sanctions on China during Friday’s conference. While portraying the same, the US 10-year Treasury Yields stay positive around 0.654% whereas stocks in Asia-Pacific print mild gains by the press time. Read More...