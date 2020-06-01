Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD moving higher as expected

GBP/USD Forecast: 1.2500 mark now seems to be the next relevant bullish target
The GBP/USD pair witnessed some intraday selling on Friday and dipped to sub-1.2300 levels in reaction to not so optimistic Brexit-related headlines. De Rynck, an adviser to EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, talked down reports on fisheries from earlier in the week and said that there is no appetite on the EU side to revise the mandate on fisheries. De Rynck further added that it is a tall order to get an agreement on fisheries by the deadline and we must find space for compromise.
However, the continuous offered tone surrounding the US dollar assisted the pair to regain some positive traction. The optimism over re-opening of economies across the world and hopes of a sharp V-shaped recovery for the global economy helped offset concerns about heightened tensions between the United States and China, especially after the latter moved to tighten control over Hong Kong. This, in turn, undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status and extended some support to the major. Read More...
GBP/USD moving higher as expected
As we already know, I was a bit bullish on the GBP crosses, mostly on the GBP/USD. At this point we can see that the first target has been reached. Continuation is possible.
1.2350-64 zone is the first POC. The 2nd POC zone comes within 1.2280-1.2305. If the pair gets to any of the zones we should see further buying. However, a close above 1.2410 in 4h timeframe could mean a continuation of the bullish trend towards 1.2445 and 1.2488 where the target projections are. I don’t see bears unless the pair closes below 1.2280 on 4h timeframe. Read More...
GBP/USD recedes from three-week top above 1.2400, UK Manufacturing PMI eyed
GBP/USD eases from the highest since May 11 to 1.2386, still positive 0.35% on a day, while heading into the London open on Monday. Although fears of hard Brexit, as well as criticism of the Tory government’s COVID-19 performance, keep looming the Cable traders, the greenback weakness seems to please the buyers ahead of the UK’s first revision of Manufacturing PMI for May.
The US dollar seems to bear the burden of the market’s risk-on sentiment after US President Donald Trump stepped back sanctions on China during Friday’s conference. While portraying the same, the US 10-year Treasury Yields stay positive around 0.654% whereas stocks in Asia-Pacific print mild gains by the press time. Read More...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2407
|Today Daily Change
|0.0065
|Today Daily Change %
|0.53
|Today daily open
|1.2342
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2285
|Daily SMA50
|1.2322
|Daily SMA100
|1.2583
|Daily SMA200
|1.2669
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2394
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2291
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2394
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2164
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2355
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.233
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.229
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2239
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2187
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2394
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2446
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2497
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades firmer above 1.1100 amid renewed US-China trade fears
EUR/USD trades with moderate gains above 1.1100 amid broad US dollar bounce, with US-China trade jitters back in play. Mixed Euro area final Manufacturing PMIs also keep a lid on the upside.
GBP/USD keeps range around 1.2400 post-UK Manufacturing PMI
GBP/USD trades close to 1.2400, as the UK Manufacturing PMI matches estimates with 40.7 in May. Broad-based US dollar rebound amid renewed US-China trade war fears caps the upside attempts ahead of US ISM data.
Key FX risk events for June
Below are some key event risks to be looking out for in June: ECB rate meeting this week on June 04. The expectations are that there will be an expansion of the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP).
Gold: Teasing a rectangle breakout, $1750 in sight
Gold bulls gathering pace for the next push higher. The extension of last week’s rally in the yellow metal is mainly driven by the sell-off in the US dollar across the board, in the wake of US-China trade war relief and escalating US riots.
WTI: Overbought RSI challenges the bulls above $35.50
WTI seesaws around 7-week-old resistance line, retreats from highest since March 11. A short-term ascending trend line on the bears’ radars during the pullback. 100-day SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement together offers strong upside barrier.