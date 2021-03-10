Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD moving between 1.3850 and 1.3930, holding onto recent gains

GBP/USD analysis: Tests 200-hour SMA
GBP/USD
The surge of the GBP/USD found resistance in the 200-hour simple moving average, which caused a retracement down. By the middle of Wednesday's GMT trading hours, the rate was once again approaching the resistance of the SMA.
In the case of the SMA being passed, the pair could reach for the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.3982. If the pivot point does not provide resistance, the GBP/USD could reach the 1.4000 mark. Note that the weekly simple pivot point at 1.3881 did not impact the rate during this week. Due to that reason the weekly R1 might do the same.
GBP/USD prints six-day highs above 1.3930 as DXY falls further below 92.00
The GBP/USD climbed further after the beginning of the American session and reached at 1.3933, the highest level since last Thursday. Afterwards, it pulled back toward 1.3900. The move is being driven by the ongoing correction of the US dollar.
After moving sideways for hours, the greenback turned to the downside after US inflation data. The DXY fell to 91.78 as US yields pulled back. The economic data showed no major surprises. The slide of the dollar so far has been limited. Equity prices in Wall Street are rising for the second day in a row. The Dow Jones gains 1.13% and the Nasdaq 1.05%.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges higher after US Core CPI misses
EUR/USD is edging up to 1.19 after US Core CPI missed estimates with 1.3% YoY in February. Ten-year Treasury yields are hovering around 1.55% ahead of the all-important bond-auction due later.
GBP/USD flirts with 1.39 as the dollar cedes ground
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.39, off the lows as markets bounce from the lows, the House's vote on stimulus and a critical ten-year bond auction await traders. US inflation missed estimates.
XAU/USD tries to break above $1,720 ahead of 10-year US note auction
Gold posts small daily gains following Tuesday's impressive upsurge. US inflation data fails to trigger a market reaction. Investors await the 10-year US Treasury note auction at 1800 GMT.
Cardano nurtures the uptrend eyeing new record high
Cardano seems to have begun another technical breakout toward $1.56. The IOMAP chart reveals ADA has a relatively smooth path, adding credence to the uptrend. The MACD cross also reinforces the bullish narrative.
S&P 500: Can stocks hold the momentum as inflation subdued
After Tuesday's stellar gains markets are looking for further bullish direction on Wednesday. The US 10 year is slightly higher at 1.56% and all eyes will be on Wednesday's 10 Year auction, at 1800 GMT/1400 EST.