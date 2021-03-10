Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD moving between 1.3850 and 1.3930, holding onto recent gains

GBP/USD analysis: Tests 200-hour SMA

GBP/USD

The surge of the GBP/USD found resistance in the 200-hour simple moving average, which caused a retracement down. By the middle of Wednesday's GMT trading hours, the rate was once again approaching the resistance of the SMA.

In the case of the SMA being passed, the pair could reach for the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.3982. If the pivot point does not provide resistance, the GBP/USD could reach the 1.4000 mark. Note that the weekly simple pivot point at 1.3881 did not impact the rate during this week. Due to that reason the weekly R1 might do the same.

Read more...

GBP/USD prints six-day highs above 1.3930 as DXY falls further below 92.00

The GBP/USD climbed further after the beginning of the American session and reached at 1.3933, the highest level since last Thursday. Afterwards, it pulled back toward 1.3900. The move is being driven by the ongoing correction of the US dollar.

After moving sideways for hours, the greenback turned to the downside after US inflation data. The DXY fell to 91.78 as US yields pulled back. The economic data showed no major surprises. The slide of the dollar so far has been limited. Equity prices in Wall Street are rising for the second day in a row. The Dow Jones gains 1.13% and the Nasdaq 1.05%.

Read more...