Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD moves away from YTD lows

GBP/USD outlook: Cable is consolidating above new 11-month low

Bears are taking a breather in early Friday after hitting a new 11-month low, as traders collect profits from an almost 1.4% drop in the past two days.

Upticks are expected to offer better levels to re-enter the bearish market, as weekly studies remain in full bearish setup and the pair is on track for the third consecutive weekly fall, although bears require weekly close below the former low at 1.3411 (Sep 29) to confirm negative stance and signal bearish continuation which could extend towards 1.3200 (weekly cloud base). Read more...

GBP/USD moves away from YTD lows, upside seems limited ahead of Brexit talks

The GBP/USD pair refreshed daily tops during the early European session, albeit lacked follow-through, and remained below the 1.3400 round-figure mark.

The pair found some support near mid-1.3300s and staged a modest rebound from the lowest level since December 2020 touched earlier this Friday, snapping three days of the losing streak. The US dollar witnessed some profit-taking after hitting 16-month tops, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the GBP/USD pair. That said, any meaningful recovery still seems elusive and the attempted recovery move runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. Read more...

GBP/USD sits at 11-month lows near 1.3350 amid USD demand, Brexit talks eyed

GBP/USD is flirting with eleven-month lows near mid-1.3300s, undermined by the persistent strength in the US dollar across its main rivals. Markets refrain from placing any bets on the table ahead of fresh Brexit talks.

The currency pair is challenging the bullish commitments while sitting at the lowest levels since December 2020 at 1.3354. The hot US inflation-led strength in the greenback remains unabated, with the US dollar index hitting fresh 16-month tops at 94.26, as of writing. Read more...

Overview
Today last price 1.3402
Today Daily Change 0.0038
Today Daily Change % 0.28
Today daily open 1.3364
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3662
Daily SMA50 1.3676
Daily SMA100 1.3742
Daily SMA200 1.3846
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3433
Previous Daily Low 1.3359
Previous Weekly High 1.3698
Previous Weekly Low 1.3424
Previous Monthly High 1.3834
Previous Monthly Low 1.3434
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3387
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3405
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3337
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3311
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3263
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3412
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.346
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3486

 

 

