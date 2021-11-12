Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD moves away from YTD lows

GBP/USD outlook: Cable is consolidating above new 11-month low
Bears are taking a breather in early Friday after hitting a new 11-month low, as traders collect profits from an almost 1.4% drop in the past two days.
Upticks are expected to offer better levels to re-enter the bearish market, as weekly studies remain in full bearish setup and the pair is on track for the third consecutive weekly fall, although bears require weekly close below the former low at 1.3411 (Sep 29) to confirm negative stance and signal bearish continuation which could extend towards 1.3200 (weekly cloud base). Read more...
GBP/USD moves away from YTD lows, upside seems limited ahead of Brexit talks
The GBP/USD pair refreshed daily tops during the early European session, albeit lacked follow-through, and remained below the 1.3400 round-figure mark.
The pair found some support near mid-1.3300s and staged a modest rebound from the lowest level since December 2020 touched earlier this Friday, snapping three days of the losing streak. The US dollar witnessed some profit-taking after hitting 16-month tops, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the GBP/USD pair. That said, any meaningful recovery still seems elusive and the attempted recovery move runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. Read more...
GBP/USD sits at 11-month lows near 1.3350 amid USD demand, Brexit talks eyed
GBP/USD is flirting with eleven-month lows near mid-1.3300s, undermined by the persistent strength in the US dollar across its main rivals. Markets refrain from placing any bets on the table ahead of fresh Brexit talks.
The currency pair is challenging the bullish commitments while sitting at the lowest levels since December 2020 at 1.3354. The hot US inflation-led strength in the greenback remains unabated, with the US dollar index hitting fresh 16-month tops at 94.26, as of writing. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3402
|Today Daily Change
|0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|1.3364
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3662
|Daily SMA50
|1.3676
|Daily SMA100
|1.3742
|Daily SMA200
|1.3846
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3433
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3359
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3698
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3424
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3834
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3387
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3405
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3337
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3311
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3263
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3412
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.346
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3486
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies around 1.1450 after EU data Premium
EUR/USD is trading in a tight range near 1.1450 on Friday as the dollar consolidates its weekly gains. The data from the euro area showed that Industrial Production contracted at a softer pace than expected in September. Investors await US consumer confidence data.
GBP/USD sits at 11-month lows near 1.3350 amid USD demand, Brexit talks eyed Premium
GBP/USD is flirting with eleven-month lows near mid-1.3300s, undermined by the persistent strength in the US dollar across its main rivals. Fresh optimism on the Brexit front fails to deter the GBP bears. The focus remains on Brexit talks and US Consumer Sentiment data amid growing inflation worries.
Gold remains depressed near $1,850, inflation fears to limit losses Premium
Gold edged lower on Friday and snapped six days of the winning streak to multi-month tops. Hawkish Fed expectations seemed to be the only factor that prompted some profit-taking.
Shiba Inu on-chain activity explodes as research connects Vitalik Buterin to SHIB developers
$5.6 billion in SHIB has been traded in the past 24 hours across exchanges. Bricks Buster, a mobile game, burns SHIB through ad revenue to reduce Shiba Inu's circulating supply. Analysts expect Shiba Inu is ready to make an explosive move and resume its uptrend.
Evergrande: Not out of the woods yet, contagion risks a plenty
The troubled Chinese property developer, Evergrande, has threatened to cripple the Chinese property sector and despite the news that Evergrande has managed to meet a debt obligation, concerns linger in the markets.