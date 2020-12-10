Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD moved back to equilibrium

GBP/USD consolidates Brexit wash-out and awaits London's traders
The pound was under pressure on headlines that the UK and EU are still far apart with respect to striking a deal. The UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen met to seek a Brexit breakthrough over dinner on Wednesday. They drew no conclusions to the debacle and have instead agreed to continue Brexit negotiations until Sunday.
GBP/USD on tenterhooks as Boris arrives in Brussels for Brexit discussions
USD has been gaining ground in recent trade, which has knocked GBP/USD further from its earlier highs. The fell as low as 1.3350 in recent hours, but has recovered back to the just below the 1.3400 level as GBP traders remain on tenterhooks for the outcome of Wednesday’s discussions between UK PM Boris Johnson and EU Commission President von der Leyen. At present, cable trades with gains of roughly 0.3% or just over 40 pips on the day.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3368
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|1.3397
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3324
|Daily SMA50
|1.3137
|Daily SMA100
|1.3082
|Daily SMA200
|1.275
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3478
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3346
|Previous Weekly High
|1.354
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3288
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3398
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2854
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3428
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3397
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3336
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3275
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3204
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3468
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3539
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.36
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises in response to fresh ECB stimulus
EUR/USD is rising well above 1.21, responding to fresh stimulus from the ECB and no materially new language on exchange rate concerns. US jobless claims missed estimates while the FDA's vaccine approval, Brexit and US stimulus talks are eyed.
GBP/USD consolidates close to 1.3300 as Brexit deal hopes hang by a thread
GBP/USD has mostly traded sideways in recent trade around the 1.3300 level, having recovered from worst levels just below 1.3250 hit shortly before the start of the US trading session.
XAU/USD eyes test of $1850 following firmer than expected US inflation
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have been on the front foot in recent trade, with a boost coming at 13:30GMT in the form of slightly softer than expected US Consumer Price Inflation numbers.
The crypto market reluctantly retreats from highs
A corrective sentiment continues to prevail in the crypto market. Yesterday afternoon, Bitcoin briefly dipped to almost $17,500 and is trading at $18,400 at the beginning of the day on Thursday.
WTI climbs to fresh 7-month highs above $47
After spending the first half of the week fluctuating above $45, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gathered bullish momentum on Thursday and advanced to its highest level since early March at $47.71.