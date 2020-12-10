Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD moved back to equilibrium

GBP/USD consolidates Brexit wash-out and awaits London's traders

The pound was under pressure on headlines that the UK and EU are still far apart with respect to striking a deal. The UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen met to seek a Brexit breakthrough over dinner on Wednesday. They drew no conclusions to the debacle and have instead agreed to continue Brexit negotiations until Sunday.

Read More ...

GBP/USD on tenterhooks as Boris arrives in Brussels for Brexit discussions

USD has been gaining ground in recent trade, which has knocked GBP/USD further from its earlier highs. The fell as low as 1.3350 in recent hours, but has recovered back to the just below the 1.3400 level as GBP traders remain on tenterhooks for the outcome of Wednesday’s discussions between UK PM Boris Johnson and EU Commission President von der Leyen. At present, cable trades with gains of roughly 0.3% or just over 40 pips on the day.

Read More ...