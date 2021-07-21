Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD modest recovery, further gains unclear

GBP/USD approaches 1.3700 as the US dollar drops further
The GBP/USD rose further during the American session and printed a fresh daily high at 1.3694. Cable is hovering around the daily high with the positive tone intact, on the back of a sharp correction of the US dollar. The greenback accelerated the decline during the last hours as equity prices rose further. In Wall Street, the Dow Jones is up by 0.80%, and the Nasdaq gains 0.50%. Higher US yields are not helping the dollar so far. The US 10-year yield is up 5% at 1.28%. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3713
|Today Daily Change
|0.0085
|Today Daily Change %
|0.62
|Today daily open
|1.3628
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3825
|Daily SMA50
|1.3993
|Daily SMA100
|1.3929
|Daily SMA200
|1.3702
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.369
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3572
|Previous Weekly High
|1.391
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3761
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4249
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3787
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3617
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3645
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.357
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3512
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3452
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3688
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3748
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3806
GBP/USD Forecast: Modest recovery, further gains unclear
The GBP/USD pair holds on to gains as Tuesday’s trading comes to an end, after reaching an intraday high of 1.3722. The pair advanced as the market’s mood improved, to the detriment of the American currency. The macroeconomic calendar was scarce in the UK, as the country published June Publish Sector Net Borrowing, which came in at £22.02 billion, better than expected. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Selling opportunity? Dead-cat bounce leaves critical support in danger
Every trend has a countertrend – yet if the move in the opposite direction has no justification, it could prove short-lived. GBP/USD has bounced off the fresh five-month low of 1.3570 as the dollar has taken a break from gains. The greenback is falling as Treasury yields rise – a change in correlation. It seems that demand for bonds and the dollar are now linked. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps struggling around the 1.1800 level
EUR/USD recovered some ground on Wednesday, although remains incapable of extending gains beyond the 1.1800 figure.Range trading likely to continue ahead of the ECB’s decision.
GBP/USD shrugs off Brexit concerns and rebounds above 1.3650
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3650, benefiting from a better market mood. Earlier, the pound struggled with a fresh EU-UK clash over the Northern Irish protocol and high levels of covid cases.
Gold bears chipping away at bull's commitments at $1,800
The US dollar is earmarked by some analysts as a stronger for longer trade-off. At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading at 41,803.23 and down some 0.4% on the day after falling from a high of $1,813 to a low of 41,794.66.
XRP price is on its final leg up after presenting fatal 'Death Cross'
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XRP price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where Ripple could be heading next as it seems bound for an upswing before lower lows.
Earnings mostly impress, bond market selloff may last, oil rises, gold slumps, Bitcoin boom
The lessons learned from the bond market should be that Wall Street needs to expect excessive volatility over the next few months as the Fed manages a taper announcement as pressure grows for them to normalize rates.