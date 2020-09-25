Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD modest recovery falling short of changing the bearish path

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Teasing a triangle breakout on 1H chart

GBP/USD turned positive for the first time in five days on Thursday, having bounced once again to near 1.2780 region on the US dollar’s retreat across its main competitors. The improvement in the sentiment on Wall Street amid solid US New Home Sales data tempered the demand for safe-havens such as the greenback.

At the time of writing, the cable is consolidating the previous corrective bounce around 1.2750, awaiting a fresh impetus for a sustained move above 1.2780. Technically, the price is ranging in a symmetrical triangle formation on the hourly chart since Tuesday.

GBP/USD Forecast: Modest recovery falling short of changing the bearish path

The GBP/USD pair posted a modest intraday advance, reaching a daily high of 1.2780. UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak unveiled an emergency jobs scheme, which will result in the government and firms top up wages of workers whose jobs were affected by the pandemic. The new Job Support Scheme will cover three-quarters of normal salaries for six months starting next November. The announcement is part of a wider plan to protect the economy over winter, according to Sunak.

