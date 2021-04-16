Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD might continue its long-term uptrend

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling surrenders to US economic might, data could push it below triple bottom
Hangover – Sterling has been falling from the highs and reconnecting with the reality of a robust US economy, just as many Brits felt after returning to the pub following 97 dry days earlier this week. Will the downfall continue?
The greenback gained ground following a series of robust economic statistics. Retail Sales leaped by 9.8% in March as Americans armed with stimulus checks stormed the stores. The more recent jobless claims figures for the week ending April 9 were also encouraging, printing a drop to 576,000 – the lowest post-pandemic level. Only industrial output figures disappointed. Read more...
GBP/USD weekly outlook: Pound might continue its long-term uptrend
In this article, GBP/USD is analyzed using Harmonic Elliott Wave and H.E.R. Harmonic Elliott Wave modified traditional Elliott wave 5 wave moves into three-wave moves for each main wave of an impulsive structure, also, H.E.R uses Nodes and Cluster combined with Fibonacci ratios to find out most potential reversal zones for each wave.
If we look at the chart using one-month time frame, we will see a 3 move down was made from 1971, after the zigzag was completed, another three-wave started to cover half of the down-trend. The question is, the 3 waves up were wave one or wave x, as long as we don't have access to the past data, we should consider two scenarios for the trend, by the way, my first scenario is: the three waves up are wave one of the primary cycle. so i consider the down-trend after that zigzag as wave two of the primary cycle and i guess the correction is completed. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: Sterling eases on firmer dollar, profit-taking
Cable was sold in early European trading on Friday, as the pound came under pressure from signs that City was hit worse than expected by Brexit that prompted traders to collect profits from the four-day rally.
Some 440 financial firms in Britain have shifted activities and staff (around 7400 jobs have moved from Britain) to hubs in the European Union, with the numbers expected to increase over time. Technical studies are weakening on the daily chart following a double failure to break the important 1.3800 resistance zone (daily Tenkan-sen capped the action) with momentum breaking into negative territory and RSI turned south. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
