Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD met sellers around a critical Fibonacci resistance around the 1.3930 level

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls face rejection near 1.3915

GBP/USD extends losses in the Asian session. Bulls remain on the defensive below the 1.3900 mark. Neutral momentum oscillator warns any directional bet.

The GBP/USD pair meets a strong hurdle around the 1.3915 mark and finds it difficult to hold on to Monday's gain in the Asian trading hours.

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls may aim for a test of 1.4000

The GBP/USD pair recovered most of the ground lost on Friday, ending this first day of the week a handful of pips above the 1.3900 level. The pair traded as high as 1.3931 but was unable to break the key Fibonacci resistance level.

