Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD met sellers around 1.4000

GBP/USD Price Analysis: GBP weaker across the board, focus on downside
The price of sterling had hit a weekly high 1.4242 with a very firm rejection, putting in a large reversal after 5 waves of the uptrend.
Given the risk-off tone, gauging by the currency heat map which has the lower yielders, such as the Swissy, yen and safe haven USD all taking the lead, sterling is unlikely to fare well in such an environment. The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates where the next opportunity could come in next.
GBP/USD Forecast: Rejection from 1.4000 indicates a steeper decline ahead
The GBP/USD pair posted a modest intraday decline this Monday, ending the day in the 1.3920 price zone. The pair advanced at the beginning of the day amid the market’s optimism pressuring the greenback. However, the pair met sellers on approaches to the 1.4000 threshold, falling later to as low as 1.3903.
